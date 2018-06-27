Try These 10 Tips And Stay Away From Acne Breakouts Forever

Acne breakouts can not only ruin your look but also leave behind stubborn scars that may take weeks to fade away. And this exceedingly common skin problem affects women of all age groups.

There are a variety of factors that can cause your skin to breakout. The most common ones are clogged up pores, excess sebum production in the skin, hormonal imbalance, environmental factors, etc.

However, more often than not, these breakouts are caused because of simple reasons like lack of proper skin care and unhealthy lifestyle.

Regardless of the reason, acne breakouts can wreak havoc on the appearance of your skin. And, while there are a plenty of over-the-counter products that you can use to control these breakouts, it is imperative to follow certain tips to ward off unsettling acne breakouts.

Here, we've rounded up some of the most useful tips that can help you stay away from acne breakouts forever.

1. Clean Your Face Twice A Day

This is one rule of thumb that skin care experts swear by, as it can help you keep your skin clean, clear and acne free. Always make sure to clean your face in the morning and once before going to bed. This life-changing habit can help your skin stay healthy, ward off dirt substances from getting settled in the skin's surface and also stop your skin from breaking out.

2. Keep Your Skin Moisturized

Irrespective of the type of skin you have, it is crucial to keep it well moisturized at all times, as not doing so can make your skin vulnerable and prone to unsightly skin conditions such as acne breakouts. Moreover, keeping the skin moisturized is essential to preserve its youthful appearance.

3. Be Gentle With Your Skin

A lot of people have the habit of scrubbing their skin too aggressively. This can damage the safety barrier of your skin and make it weak, thus prone to frequent acne breakouts. To avoid that, you should make sure that you are gentle with your skin, be it cleaning it with a face wash or exfoliation, make sure that you scrub your skin gently.

4. Use The Right Skin Care Products

This is another useful tip that can help your skin stay away from acne breakouts. If you have dry skin type, then it is best to use skin care products like creams, masks, toners, etc., that are especially formulated for this skin type. Similarly, if you have an oily skin type, then it is wise to opt for products that are oil free. So, make sure that you use the right skin care products to prevent your skin from breaking out.

5. Stop Touching Your Face

Your hands are constantly exposed to adverse environmental factors like germs and bacteria. These can cause various kinds of infections and lead to awful-looking acne breakouts. To prevent that, you should follow this tip and help your skin stay flawless.

6. Change The Pillowcase Frequently And Keep Your Phone Clean

Simple things like frequently changing the pillowcase and cleaning the phone can have a huge impact on the state of your skin and keep unsightly breakouts at bay, as your pillowcase and phone if not cleaned often can become a breeding ground for germs and bacteria that can cause your skin to breakout.

7. Use The Right Type Of Makeup

The right type of makeup is not just something that stays on longer but also does not harm your skin. For instance, women with acne-prone oily skin should use non-comedogenic makeup products, as these products come with oil-free formulas. Using the makeup items that best suit your skin can prevent clogging up of the skin pores and keep your skin free of unpleasant breakouts.

8. Never Sleep With Makeup On

This is a golden rule that every woman must follow to keep her skin healthy and keep acne breakouts at bay. Sleeping with makeup on can block the skin pores and cause unsettling acne breakouts. Also, it can cause severe damage to your skin and lead to premature signs of ageing. So, make it a habit to remove every single layer of makeup from your skin before hitting the hay.

9. Be Careful Of The Hair Products You Use

It is not uncommon for women to experience acne breakouts because of certain hair products they use. There are certain hair care items like sprays, serums, etc., that do wonders to the hair but when they come in contact with the skin, they may cause acne breakouts.

10. Maintain A Healthy Lifestyle

Lastly, you should maintain a healthy lifestyle to make sure that your skin stays healthy and breakout free. Consume healthy diet, stay away from unhealthy habits and stay stress free to help your skin stay in a good condition.

