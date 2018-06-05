Tomato And Avocado Face Pack For Combination Skin

Combination skin type is a blend of both, oily and dry skin. People with this skin type have oily skin in the T-zone area. However, on the rest of the face, they have dry skin. And as one can imagine, taking care of this tricky skin type is no easy task.

Prone to both flaky skin and acne breakouts, combination skin is hard to take care of. However, with the help of certain natural ingredients like tomatoes and avocados, it is very much possible to provide a deep nourishment to the skin and ward off unsightly problems.

Both the aforementioned remedies are widely used for skin care purposes, as they are replete with various vitamins, minerals and nutrients that can boost the skin's overall health. Women worldwide have been using these remedies for improving the appearance of their skin.

While you can use them separately, it is always better to use them in combination for better results. And, today at Boldsky, we're letting you know about a face pack that is made with these two components. This face pack can work wonders on combination skin type.

This face pack can absorb excess oil in the T-zone and stop it from looking too greasy. Also, it can provide moisturization to the rest of the face and ward off skin problems like flaky skin.

So, go ahead and whisk this face pack to be able to flaunt flawless and picture-perfect skin. Take a look at the recipe here:

What You'll Need:

1 ripe tomato

1 ripe avocado

How To Make:

Scoop out 1 tablespoon of pulp from the tomato.

Thoroughly mash an avocado.

Mix the two components together to get a creamy paste ready.

How To Use:

Apply the resulting pack to your freshly cleaned face.

Gently massage your skin for a few minutes.

Leave the pack on for another 10-15 minutes.

Wash it off with lukewarm water.

Pat your skin dry and apply a light toner for enhanced results.

Frequency:

Use this face pack at least twice a week to make sure that your skin does not appear too greasy or dry and stays problem free.

Benefits Of Tomato For Skin:

• Hailed as an oil-reducing agent, tomato can work wonders on combination skin type and make sure that the T-zone does not get too greasy.

• Being astringent in nature, tomatoes are also capable of getting the gunk out of the skin pores.

• It is also a great source of vitamin C that can effectively remove tanning from the skin and brighten up its complexion.

• Tomatoes are replete with antioxidants that possess the capability to protect the skin from harmful sun rays and ward off conditions like premature signs of ageing.

• The skin-whitening agents present in tomatoes make it a wonderful remedy for treating skin discolouration.

Benefits Of Avocado For Skin:

• Avocado is a nutrient-dense fruit that can nourish skin and provide a natural glow to it. This ability of avocado makes it an ideal remedy for treating dull-looking skin.

• The healthy fats present in abundance in avocado make it a natural moisturizer. It can easily get into the deep layers of the skin and provide moisture to it.

• Enriched with vitamins C and E, avocado can effectively safeguard your skin from the damaging free radicals and harsh sun rays. It can also function as a skin-repairing agent.

• The vitamins present in this fruit also enable it to promote collagen production and slow down the ageing process of the skin.

Essential Tips To Follow For Combination Skin:

• Use skin care products that are specially formulated for combination skin type.

• Include a light toner in your beauty regimen to keep your skin well nourished at all times.

• Exfoliate your skin often to prevent any buildup of toxins and impurities in the T-zone area.

• Stay away from products that make your skin too dry or the T-zone too greasy.

• Always do a skin patch test before applying any skin care product to your face to make sure that it suits your skin type.

Taking care of this particular skin type can be quite tricky. However, with the help of homemade face packs such as the one mentioned above, you can make sure that your skin stays healthy, problem free and looks its absolute best.