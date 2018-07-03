Simple Homemade Lemon-Egg Face Pack For Beginners

Are you tired of investing your money and time at your local parlour? Do you feel that the results of these expensive treatments are not long lasting? Then, turn to homemade face packs to boost the health of your skin.

They are very much affordable and require less time when done at home, as you don't have to keep waiting endlessly for your turn as in the parlour. What's better, the end results of these homemade face packs are just amazing.

If you are a beginner to using homemade face packs, try this simple, yet effective combination of eggs and lemon, which can clear up your skin, revealing its natural beauty. It has just two simple ingredients, and is very easy to prepare and use.

At the end of the procedure, it kind of feels like a 'face lift', as it firms up your skin, removes greasiness, reduces the size of your skin pores and adds a glow.

So, here's how you can go about it.

Ingredients:

• 1 egg white

• Juice of half a lemon

Directions for use:

• Beat the egg white until it is frothy.

• Add lemon juice to the egg white.

• Apply the mask on your face avoiding the eyes and mouth area.

• Allow the mask to remain on the face for about 30 minutes.

• Gently rinse off with lukewarm water.

• Follow it up with a moisturizer.

Tip: If you have an excessively oily skin, you can also add 2 tbsp of gram flour (besan) to this pack.

How Does This Lemon-egg Face Pack Help Your Skin?

The egg white in the mask helps in reducing excess sebum in your skin and makes your pores appear smaller, overall giving you a firmer skin. Meanwhile, lemon, which is a natural source of vitamin C and alpha hydroxy acids, helps in brightening and exfoliation of the skin.

It also helps with the prevention of premature ageing of the skin and uneven skin tone. The combination of egg white and lemon, makes it the ideal face mask for an oily skin.

Skin Benefits Of Egg Whites

• Loaded with multi-vitamins and enzymes, egg whites are great in clearing acne and shrinking large pores. Lysozyme is an active anti-acne ingredient in egg whites that helps in fighting acne-causing bacteria.

• The B-vitamins in egg whites are powerful antioxidants and they protect the skin cells from damage caused by free radicals. Hence, they help by contributing to a youthful skin that is free of wrinkles. They also help in skin nourishment, cell repair and regeneration.

• Being rich in protein, egg whites help in tissue repair and growth. They also help by strengthening skin cells.

• Egg white acts as an exfoliator and removes accumulated grime from skin pores.

• Egg whites also help in treating greasiness, blackheads and zits.

Skin Benefits Of Lemon

• The amazing citrus power of lemon acts as a natural bleaching agent that helps in fading away scars and blemishes. The citric acid in lemon cures acne, brightens dull skin, exfoliates dead skin cells and slows down the ageing process.

• Lemon's astringent properties make it great for oily and acne-prone skin. It helps in reducing large pores and excess sebum production.

• The antibacterial properties of lemon can help the skin fight off acne.

• The powerful vitamin C and antioxidants in lemon help to slow down the ageing process, boost collagen production and maintain skin elasticity. They eliminate free radicals that lead to cell damage and prevent premature ageing of the skin.

So this easy face mask is for all you natural beauties. Don't bother anymore about those chemical-laden products, and just whip up this simple DIY lemon-egg face mask, with no alcohol or harsh chemical ingredients added. Just relax and enjoy the results.

Tips:

1. If you are applying just one coat of the mask, there will be excess face mask, and it can be stored in the refrigerator, but ensure that you use it within 3 days.

2. If you have severe acne, add only a tsp of lemon juice, as it may sting or aggravate your acne.

3. Make sure that you do not mix egg yolk in the pack accidentally, as egg yolk may not help an oily or acne-prone skin.

4. Do a patch test on your inner elbow before applying this mask, to check if you are allergic to any of the ingredients.