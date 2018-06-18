Overnight Avocado, Rosemary Oil And Olive Oil Mask That Suits All Hair Types

Nowadays, nine out of ten women are plagued with a plethora of hair-related problems that not just affect their appearance but also their confidence. These are common problems like hair loss, split ends, dull-looking hair, flaky scalp, hair thinning, frizzy hair, dandruff and many more.

Most women spend tons of money on overpriced commercial products, pricey salon sessions and still don't get satisfied results. This is mostly because these treatments, more often than not, do more harm than good to the hair.

The good news is that there are natural treatments that can help your hair regain its natural lustre, volume and beauty and simultaneously treat the troubling conditions.

While there are a few treatments that you can try, there is one in particular that is renowned for its effectiveness and suits all hair types.

For this treatment, you need to prepare a hair mask using natural ingredients like avocado, rosemary oil and olive oil and leave it overnight. The high nutritional value of all these ingredients can make hair problems a thing of the past.

The combination of avocado, olive oil and rosemary oil can be used for treating a myriad of hair-related problems like hair loss, split ends, dullness, hair thinning, dandruff, etc. and, when it is left overnight, its impact tends to enhance.

Here, we have mentioned the recipe you need to follow to whisk this wonderful hair mask at home.

What You'll Need:

1 ripe avocado

4-5 drops of rosemary oil

2 tablespoons of olive oil

How To Use:

Thoroughly mash a ripe avocado and mix with the other two components.

Stir with a spoon to get a creamy mask ready.

Apply the resulting material to your scalp and hair.

Cover it up with a clean shower cap.

Allow the mask to stay on for the night.

Next morning, wash it off with lukewarm water and your regular shampoo.

How Often:

Once a week, treat your scalp and locks with this homemade hair mask to get naturally beautiful and flawless hair.

Benefits Of Avocado:

• An avocado is a storehouse of proteins that are capable of encouraging the growth of healthy hair. Using this fruit can also ward off hair breakage.

• The vitamins A, D and E present in an avocado can provide deep nourishment to your hair and repair damage.

• The same compounds can add shine to lacklustre hair and make it look voluminous.

• A high content of amino acids and nutrients in an avocado makes it a remarkably potent ingredient for treating split ends.

• This fruit's moisturizing abilities can work wonders on the state of dry scalp. It provides moisture to the scalp and simultaneously boosts the hydration factor of the hair.

Benefits Of Olive Oil:

• Olive oil (Jaitun ka tel) is hailed as the ultimate hair care ingredient, as it can strengthen hair follicles and prevent breakage.

• It is loaded with powerful antioxidants that can fight off free radicals and stop them from damaging your hair.

• The ultra-moisturizing abilities of olive oil can be used for treating frizzy hair. This oil's topical application can soften the hair strands and keep them well moisturized.

• This natural oil is particularly effective in treating damaged hair. It can treat damage caused by environmental factors, excessive use of harsh chemical-infused products, improper hair care, etc.

Benefits Of Rosemary Oil:

• Rosemary oil can promote blood circulation in the scalp, thereby boosting the growth of healthy hair. It is a perfect remedy for treating hair loss.

• This oil can also unclog the scalp by eradicating product build-up from it. By doing that it successfully keeps unsightly problems like dandruff at bay.

• This oil is also a rich source of shine-enhancing features that can add sheen to otherwise dull-looking hair.

Tips To Follow For Healthy Hair:

• Try to avoid using heat styling tools to protect your hair from heat damage.

• Use natural and herbal hair care products instead of chemical-infused products to keep your locks healthy.

• Protect your hair from the harsh sun rays, as they can cause damage to the hair shaft and leave your hair looking dry and dehydrated.

Whether you have dry or oily hair type, you can give this DIY mask a try to treat scores of unsightly hair-related problems and get overall healthy and beautiful hair.