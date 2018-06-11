You can get fair and glowing skin with thousands of products that are readily available in the market or you can visit a salon and get a treatment done. But why do you want to slather chemical-laden products on your face when you can make your own natural homemade products?

Homemade products will also provide the same benefits and they are always safe for the skin, with no associated side effects. So, if you are eager to try out homemade products, then you have landed on the right page. Today, we have two ingredients - papaya and neem - which could come to our aid in giving us a flawless skin.

Papaya is a beautiful fruit, a powerhouse of different essential vitamins and minerals. It is a beta-carotene-rich food that's filled with enzymes and phytochemicals that are actually beneficial and good for the skin.

These powerful enzymes delay the formation of wrinkles and fine lines, and the skin-lightening properties found in papaya help to lighten the skin and make it soft and supple.

The enzyme papain and alpha-hydroxy acids act as an excellent exfoliator that help to remove the dead skin cells, and the vitamin C present in it helps to restore the elasticity of the skin.

Neem is an amazing herb that can be used in various ways. This is because neem tree has a wonderful medicinal value. You can use its leaf to cure skin ailments, its bark can be used as a food additive, its fruit and seeds can be used to extract oil, its twig can be used for oral health, etc.

Amazing, right? If you have stubborn acne, pimple, oily skin, skin rash, dull and dry skin and want to treat them all, then neem is your answer. You can either drink it or make a face pack with other ingredients and apply it on your face.

How To Make Neem And Papaya Face Mask For Fair Skin:

Requirement:

• 8-10 neem leaves

• ½ cup of ripe, mashed papaya

Procedure:

• Make a smooth paste out of the neem leaves and add the mashed papaya into it. Make sure you blend them well.

• Apply this paste all over your face.

• Massage it for a few minutes and then let it dry.

• Wash off with cool water.

• Use this pack one time in a week for attaining a fair and glowing skin.

Now, let's see the benefits of neem and papaya.

Benefits Of Neem For The Skin:

Neem has amazing skin benefits; it helps to reduce acne, heals dry skin, removes blackheads, lightens dark spots, provides glowing skin, brightens and lightens the skin, etc.

1. Removes acne and pigmentation:

Neem leaves are loaded with antibacterial and anti-inflammatory properties, all of which help to kill the acne-causing bacteria. It helps to clear excess oil from the skin and unclog pores that causes blackheads and acne.

2. Stops premature ageing:

The antioxidant properties present in neem help protect the skin from the environmental damage, like pollution, UV rays of the sun, dirt, etc., all of which cause the skin to age and look dull. So, the antioxidant compound (carotenoids) helps to protect the skin against age-promoting free radicals.

3. Rejuvenates the skin:

Neem contains fatty acids and vitamin E that's easily absorbed by the skin, without leaving the skin feeling oily and greasy. The fatty acids and vitamin E work deep into the skin and help to rejuvenate and restore the skin's elasticity.

4. Adds a youthful glow:

Using neem on a regular basis will help fight against premature ageing, fine lines and wrinkles. The powerful antioxidants and vitamin E help to restore a youthful glow to dry and damaged skin. It also helps to maintain and balance the skin tone.

5. Cures skin infection:

Neem contains antiseptic properties that are excellent for bacterial and fungal infections of the skin.

Benefits Of Papaya For The Skin:

1. Excellent moisturizer:

The high water content in papaya helps to keep the skin moisturized and smooth. You can just eat it or make a face pack from it.

2. Helps in skin whitening:

Papaya contains an enzyme called papain, which helps to exfoliate the dead skin cells and also lightens the skin.

3. Fights premature ageing:

Eating papaya will make you look younger and keep your skin healthy. The antioxidant (beta-carotene) prevents free radical damage and slows the ageing process.

4. Fights skin problems:

The antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties help to fight against pimples, acne, scars, blemishes and other skin problems. It also helps to keep the skin looking soft and smooth.

5. Excellent exfoliator:

Papaya contains alpha-hydroxyl acids that help to exfoliate the dead skin cells by breaking down the bonds between the dead skin cells, therefore making the skin soft and smooth.

So, there you go, pretty ladies, a simple yet beneficial face mask to help attain a flawless skin. Go ahead and try it! Love your skin and take care of it to the fullest.