Make Your Own Sunscreen At Home Using These Basic Ingredients

Most of us spend a great deal of our time and money on skincare. From buying pricey products to following 10-step skin care regimen, there are tons of things that we do on a regular basis to make sure that our skin looks its absolute best at all times.

Despite all the effort, at times we end up committing skin sins that can wreak havoc on our skin’s health. The one sin that we’re referring to is 'skipping sunscreen’. Forgetting to apply sunscreen is something that most of us have done at some point or the other.

Sunscreen is an essential skin care product that you should never skip. Read on to know more about the reasons why using sunscreen is crucial for your skin’s health.

Why Should You Use A Sunscreen?



The ultraviolet rays emitted by the sun can cause severe damage to your skin. From tanning to premature signs of ageing, there are various skin disorders that are caused by harsh UV rays. In fact, in worst case scenarios it can even lead to skin cancer.

Fortunately, with the sunscreen, it is possible to safeguard the skin from the damaging effects of the sun. Its usage reduces the risk of skin cancer, keeps your skin tan-free and makes sure that the premature signs of ageing stay at bay. It is crucial to use sunscreen before stepping out in the skin.

Why Is Homemade Sunscreen Better Than Store-Bought Sunscreen?



Nowadays, a majority of the store-bought sunscreens contain harsh chemicals. These sunscreens may provide temporary protection to your skin but more often than not they end up causing long-term damage to the skin. They can make your skin prone to acne problem and at times can cause skin irritation.

Meanwhile, homemade sunscreens are potent and safe to use. Moreover, you get to decide the ingredients that you put in the preparation. They can safeguard the skin from harsh environmental factors and also improve the skin’s overall texture.

How To Make Homemade Sunscreen?



There are numerous ways in which sunscreen can be prepared at home. And, most of the recipes are designed to last for a month or so. Made with natural ingredients that can be easily found in the kitchen cabinet, homemade sunscreens can be whisked in just a few minutes.

Here are some of the homemade sunscreen recipes that are made with basic ingredients:

Aloe Vera Sunscreen Lotion



How To Do:



• Take a bowl, put 10 ounces of body lotion and 10 teaspoons of aloe vera gel in it.

• Add 4 drops of clove oil, 7 drops of peppermint oil to it.

• Thoroughly stir to blend all the ingredients with each other.

• Transfer the blend in a pan and heat it for 5 minutes.

• Once done, blend the components again and transfer in an airtight bottle.

• Store the bottle in a refrigerator.

• Use it like your regular sunscreen before going out.

• This homemade sunscreen can be used for a month or two.

Why This Works?



Aloe vera gel is a multipurpose gel that possesses skin-healing properties. However, its real strength lies in its ability to act as a skin protectant and prevent harmful UV rays from causing irreparable damage. When this gel is combined with highly nutritional oils like clove oil and peppermint oil, its impact tends to enhance. This sunscreen lotion strengthens your skin’s barrier and prevents UV rays from damaging skin’s texture.

Avocado & Coconut Oil Lotion

How To Do:

• Put 3 tablespoons of pure avocado oil and 4 tablespoons of coconut oil in a bowl.

• Add oil scooped out from a vitamin E capsule to the blend.

• Stir with a spoon to get a smooth and consistent material ready.

• Transfer in an airtight container and store in a refrigerator.

• Use this homemade sunscreen lotion for a month or so.

Why This Works:

Avocado oil is known to have an SPF rating of 4 as it is loaded with vitamins, fatty acids and skin-protecting nutrients. On the other hand, coconut oil has the ability to safeguard the skin from UV rays and other harmful environmental factors. Replete with antioxidants, coconut oil also helps skin retain its moisture. Teamed together, these two oils can act as a potent sunscreen for your skin.



Shea Butter & Jojoba Oil Lotion

How To Do

• Put 3 tablespoons of shea butter and 2 tablespoons of cocoa butter in a pan and let it melt.

• Take the pan off the stove and add 1 tablespoon of jojoba oil to the blend.

• Thoroughly mix the ingredients for a little while.

• Pour the material in an airtight container.

• Store it in a refrigerator.

• This sunscreen lotion’s shelf life is for a month.

Why This Works:



Derived from the fat of shea nut, shea butter is a rich source of antioxidants such as vitamin E that can protect the skin from the harmful UV rays. Especially when it is combined with jojoba oil, a great source of skin-moisturizing agents, the effects of shea butter tend to enhance.

Tips To Remember:



• Before applying the sunscreen to the face, test it on a patch of your skin to check if it suits your skin type.

• Reapply sunscreen after two hours or so for proper results.

• Keep your skin well-hydrated to make sure that it does not get dried out.