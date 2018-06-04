Lemon Peel Powder And Milk Face Pack For Removing Tan

Beauty is one of the aspects that no one wishes to compromise on these days. However, feeling the need to go to a spa or a salon every now and then could be tiresome and hard on your pocket as well.

At times, many women tend to feel that beauty treatments only show temporary results and, in turn, cost you more than your imagination. If you really wish to boost your skin and overall beauty, then homemade face packs and masks are the most reliable alternatives to those treatments offered at the expensive spas and salons.

Using Ingredients That Are Readily Available

Most of the homemade face packs are the ones that use up ingredients which are readily available in every household's kitchen. Most of the food items that are stored in our kitchen are usually high on the nutritional content. Some of these ingredients involve lemon and milk, which are usually used as a face pack for treating tanned skin.

What Is A Tan?

When your skin is exposed to sun for long durations at a stretch, it tends to get one or two shades darker. This is referred to as skin tanning. Tan is not exactly harmful, unless you are excessively sunburned.

Skin tanning is in fact a natural way for your skin trying to protect itself from sun damage. When the ultraviolet rays from the sun touch you, it penetrates through the skin and then triggers the production of melanin (a pigment that is dark brown in colour). This production of melanin is a form of shielding the skin from getting burnt.

This excess melanin production results in the skin getting darkened, which we ultimately refer to as tanning. Tan usually fades with time as the skin rejuvenates and slowly regains its natural shade. Few people find a tan to be a healthy glow and some also prefer getting tanned artificially with the use of indoor tanning beds, tanning lamps and other chemical-based tanning products.

This artificial form of tanning is known as sunless tanning. However, excessive skin tanning can affect your skin negatively and can cause life-threatening worries such as the increased risk of being affected by skin cancer.

People who have medium to darker skin tones might not visibly notice any form of tan on their skin. However, signs may show up a few hours later, where the skin might look flushed and tender.

Understanding Skin Tan

Understanding the difference between excessive tan and healthy tan is essential to know when you need to get your skin tan treated. Repeated direct sun exposure can leave your skin excessively tanned.

A healthy tan is associated with a Greek goddess glow but tanning your skin in an excessive manner can leave your skin dull, unappealing and dry. So, it becomes necessary to get your skin treated for excessive tan - and the best way to do it is to use home remedies.

Although there are ample products available in the market that guarantee tan removal in the natural ways, the truth tends to be different. No matter what the products claim, they are filled with chemicals that can harm your skin in the long run.

For a person who already has a tanned skin, using chemical-loaded tan removal products could cause allergies on the skin. The best solution in such scenarios is the use of homemade face packs that are capable of removing tan.

These homemade packs will not have any side effects, instead they assure your skin to be provided with nutrients and antioxidants. Here is one such remedy you must try!

Lemon Peel And Milk Face Pack

This is one such homemade face pack that is perfect to remove tan naturally without any side effects.

Ingredients

One tablespoon lemon peel powder

One tablespoon raw milk

Preparing The Face Pack

Make a smooth paste using the raw milk and lemon peel powder. In case the mixture turns out to be too runny, then you can consider adding more of the lemon peel powder.

Once the paste is ready, apply it on your face. Let this dry out for about 15 minutes. Wash it off using water. This face pack should be used around twice or thrice in a week.

In case you have chosen to use dried lemon peel, then post the addition of milk, you can grate it using a food mixer.

A Note Of Caution

It is always advisable to apply a small amount of this face pack on a small area to ensure that the lemon peel powder does not turn out to be too harsh on your skin. Remember not to apply the pack directly on irritated or cracked skin, as it can make the condition worse.

Advantages Of Lemon Peel Powder And Milk Face Pack

This face pack works wonders for your tanned skin. This is so because of the wonderful attributes of the ingredients of the face pack.

The presence of milk in the face pack leaves your skin soft and supple. Tanned skin is treated through exfoliation. Milk enables exfoliation of the tanned skin, as it has the presence of lactic acid, which is a natural exfoliant.

Milk has been a beauty aid for decades. It is a known fact that Cleopatra's beautiful skin was attributed to the use of milk. Milk has been an age-old way of keeping skin problems at bay. Milk is found to be great when treating sunburned skin.

The lactic acid present in milk has the ability to fade away sun tan within a short period of time. Milk, when used in a face pack, evens out the skin tone. It is also capable of nourishing dry and dehydrated skin. Milk can also help you get rid of acne, freckles and dark spots.

The lemon peel contains citric acid and vitamin C that enable skin lightening and hence reduce skin tanning. Referred to as a skin-whitening and bleaching agent, lemon peels work wonders when used in a face pack and turn out to be a favourite when trying to treat sun tanned skin.

Skin tanning is a dilemma that every woman faces, especially when the summer arrives. So, with such home remedies, you will not need to worry about turning one or two shades darker when out on a holiday during the summer season.