How To Use Lavender Essential Oil For Acne-prone Skin?

Lavender essential oil is extracted from certain species of lavender and is extensively used for aromatherapy and skin care purposes. This essential oil is a true favourite for treating a myriad of skin problems like eczema, psoriasis and acne.

Yep, you read that right. Lavender essential oil is renowned for its acne-treating abilities. It is anti-inflammatory and anti-bacterial in nature. These properties enable it to function as a remedial ingredient for acne breakouts or for simply taking care of acne-prone skin type.

Also, this essential oil is astringent in nature that assists in keeping the skin pores clean and clear.

This particular skin type can be a pain to deal with as it gets easily irritated and is highly prone to acne than other skin types. However, lavender essential oil's goodness can work wonders on the state of this skin type.

Here, we've listed some of the best ways to use lavender essential oil for acne-prone skin. Try any of these methods to not just control acne breakout but also help it stay moisturized and free of infections.

Take a look at these effective ways here:

Note: Test any of the following methods on a patch of skin prior to applying it to the face. Also, in case there is a severe acne breakout on your face, then it is best to consult with a specialist before applying anything new to the face.

1. With Tea Tree Oil And Almond Oil

The antibacterial nature of tea tree oil and the nourishing properties of almond oil combined with the goodness of lavender oil can fight off acne and help your skin retain its moisture.

How To Use:

Create a blend of 2 drops of each lavender essential oil and tea tree oil. Mix with ½ teaspoon of almond oil. Soak a cotton ball in the resulting blend and gently dab all over your skin. After 5 minutes, wash off the residue with lukewarm water and a light cleanser.

2. With Honey And Hot Water

Combining honey, lavender oil and hot water is a great way to fight off microbial infections that cause acne breakouts.

How To Use:

Take a bowl, put 1 tablespoon of hot water and ½ teaspoon of organic honey in it. Stir with a spoon to create a consistent blend. Soak a cotton ball and dab it all over your freshly cleaned face. After a few minutes, rinse your face with cold water. Pat your skin dry and apply a light toner.

3. Lavender Oil Facial Steam

By taking lavender oil steam you will be able to open up the pores and detoxify your skin. Try using this method not more than thrice a month for effective results.

How To Use:

Put a pot half full of water on the stove and let it boil. Take the pot off and pour 3-4 drops of lavender essential oil in it. Take steam from the pot for a few minutes. Follow up by rinsing your face with lukewarm water. Pat your skin dry and spray a light toner for enhanced results.

4. With Aloe Vera Gel

The antifungal properties of aloe vera teamed with the properties of lavender oil can work wonders on the state of acne-prone skin. It can keep unsightly breakouts at bay and help lighten the prominence of dark spots and acne scars.

How To Use:

Mix 1 tablespoon of aloe vera gel with 3-4 drops of lavender essential. Gently smear the resulting concoction on your face. Let it sit there for a good 10 minutes before rinsing it off with lukewarm water.

5. With Glycerin And Vitamin E Oil

Being a humectant, glycerin helps retain moisture in the skin while vitamin E boosts the growth of new skin cells. These two components combined with lavender essential oil can effectively keep acne at bay and improve the appearance of your skin.

How To Use:

Break open a vitamin E capsule to extract the oil. Mix it with 3-4 drops of glycerin and 2 drops of lavender essential oil. Clean your face, pat it dry and apply this homemade blend. Leave it there for a few minutes before rinsing it off with lukewarm water.

Use lavender essential oil in any of these ways to help your acne-prone skin stay healthy and look its best.