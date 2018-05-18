How To Use Banana Peel For Common Skin Issues

In the last few years, there has been a significant rise in the popularity of banana peels as an effective skin care ingredient. Though it has been cited as a potent beauty ingredient for ages, it is only now that more and more people have started including it in their skincare routine.

Enriched with minerals (iron and zinc), antioxidants (lutein) and vitamins (A, C and E), banana peel can be used for resolving a myriad of skin-related problems.

Numerous women have incorporated this natural ingredient in their beauty regimen and have been able to ward off common skin problems like acne, blemishes, etc.

A powerhouse of skin-benefiting features, banana peels do deserve a spot in everyone's beauty regime. Also, unlike the store-bought expensive beauty products, banana peels won't cost a thing.

While there are various ways in which you can use this component to combat common skin problems, there are few that are known to be particularly effective.

Here, we've listed the top ways to use banana peels for common skin issues. Try them to get the kind of skin you've always yearned for.

1. Acne

What You'll Need:

2 teaspoons of mashed banana peel

½ teaspoon of turmeric powder

½ teaspoon of honey

How To Use:

Put the above-stated components in a bowl and stir to get the paste ready. Apply the paste on the affected area and leave it there for 15 minutes. Rinse off with lukewarm water.

How Often:

Twice a week, treat your skin with this concoction to get rid of acne for good.

2. To Treat Wrinkles

What You'll Need:

1 tablespoon of mashed banana peel

2 teaspoons of olive oil

How To Use:

Combine the 2 ingredients to get the paste ready. Put it all over the affected area on your face. Let it sit there for a good 15-20 minutes before washing it off with lukewarm water.

How Often:

Use this method 2-3 times a week to reduce the prominence of wrinkles on your face.

3. To Fight Blemishes

What You'll Need:

1 tablespoon of banana peel

2 teaspoons of tomato pulp

How To Use:



Create a blend of the 2 components and slather the resulting material on the affected area. Allow it to dry for 20 minutes prior to rinsing it off with tepid water.

How Often:

Use this method on a daily basis to get visible results.

4. Oily Skin

What You'll Need:

1 tablespoon of banana peel

2 teaspoons of egg white

4-5 drops of lavender essential oil

How To Use:

Combine the ingredients to get the paste ready. Gently, smear it all over your face and neck. Leave it there for 20 minutes before washing it off with lukewarm water.

How Often:

Weekly application of this banana peel concoction can help your skin stay healthy and look fresh.

5. To Fight Blackheads

What You'll Need:

1 tablespoon of banana peel

A pinch of baking powder

½ teaspoon of lemon juice

How To Use:

Simply mix all the ingredients with each other to get the paste ready. Apply it to the affected area and leave it there for 20 minutes. Wipe off the residue with a wet washcloth.

How Often:

Weekly application of this homemade paste can effectively banish blackheads from your skin.