How To Take Care Of Your Hair This Monsoon

Monsoon rain washes away all the dirt that's accumulated on the leaves and makes them look green and fresh. But does it do the same thing to our hair? Well, you guessed it right, no.

During monsoon, the humidity level increases, thereby causing a lot of hair damage. The first rain is known to be bad as this contains impurities that stay in the atmosphere and cause acid rain. The harmful chemicals present in rainwater cause damage to hair cuticles making them dry, rough, dull, and sticky. Basically, it steals moisture away from your hair. Now, who wants dry, frizzy and unmanageable hair, right? And also, no one likes hair fall and hair damage.

So, if you love dancing in the rain, then make sure you follow a proper haircare regime. Here are few tips and tricks that you can follow on how to take care of your hair during monsoon. These are as follows:

1. Keep Your Hair Dry:

When the first rain falls, you'll be tempted to go out and get wet, but it's actually not good for the hair. Although rainwater is known to be the purest form of water, one cannot be sure what it might collect on its way down, like pollutants and particles. Sometimes rainwater contains a high amount of acid, which is known as acid rain, and when it comes in contact with one's hair, it rips off the hair's moisture leaving the hair looking dull and dry. Also, if you do not keep your hair dry, then the moisture will weaken the roots and it'll be a good breeding place for the bacteria. So, always keep your hair dry.

2. Shampoo Your Hair Two Times In A Week:

If you do not shampoo your hair after you get wet in the rain, then the moisture will seep into the roots and make your hair weak. So shampoo your hair using a mild deep cleansing shampoo and get rid of the bacterial and fungal infection on your scalp. The shampoo will provide nourishment to the hair and will make your roots strong. So, shampoo your hair twice a week.

3. Massage Your Hair With Oil:

Monsoon rain strips off moisture from the hair and makes it dry and frizzy. Oiling and massaging your hair with coconut oil, olive oil, mustard oil, etc. will help stimulate blood circulation in the scalp, thereby promoting hair growth, removing toxins that may have accumulated in the scalp, strengthening hair shaft, preventing breakage and adding lustre to your hair. But make sure you do not apply too much of oil or else you'll over-shampoo your hair to get rid of the oil, which will lead to hair damage.

4. Do Not Tie Your Hair:

Some of us have a habit of tying our hair always, but during monsoon if you get wet in the rain, then the rainwater will hibernate in your hair and this, in turn, will make your hair look limp and frizzy. Not only that, it will weaken your hair roots and thus lead to hair fall. So, tie your hair into a loose ponytail or a loose bun.

5. Wear A Waterproof Jacket With A Hoodie:

Sometimes when there's heavy rainfall, an umbrella alone will not be able to protect you. So, invest in a good waterproof jacket that has a hoodie attached to it. This way you can protect your hair from rainwater and prevent any kind of hair damage.

6. Use A Wide Tooth Comb:

Wide tooth comb is one of the best tools for the hair. It not only detangles the hair but prevents hair breakage. It also helps to increase blood flow to the scalp and provides amazing nutrients to the roots, thus making the hair shiny and healthy.

7. Condition Your Hair Properly:

During monsoon your hair tends to become dry and frizzy, so after you shampoo your hair, make sure you condition your hair properly. Do not use too much of conditioner and apply the conditioner only at the tip and lengths of your hair. Now, run a wide tooth comb so that the conditioner can spread evenly on your hair strands.

8. Try Using Homemade Hair Products:

You can try out making your own shampoos and conditioners by using home products. It's always safe to use homemade products as it contains less to no chemicals at all.

9. Eat A Holistic Diet:

Try to avoid binging on junk food as this will make your hair thin. Reduce caffeine intake as it will dehydrate your hair and cause hair fall. Consume green leafy vegetables, fresh fruit, protein-rich food, etc. to fight against hair damage during rainy season. And drink 8-10 glasses of water every day. This includes for all the four seasons.