How To Make Olive Oil Body Wash At Home

A hot shower can change your mood when you come home tired from work, isn't it? The aromatic smell of your favourite shower gel or body soap along with the warm water hitting your body. Oh, it's pure bliss! You might have your personal favourite body wash but sometimes you do want to use a different flavour, right? So, instead of buying it, you can whip up your very own home-made body wash made with natural ingredients. There are many home-made natural body washes which anyone can make, but today we will be using olive oil as our star ingredient. Do you want to know more about it? Well, then keep reading.

Why is olive oil a good choice, you may ask. Olive oil is packed with vitamins and antioxidants that protect the skin from damage. It is a natural and an excellent moisturiser and nourishes the skin from deep within. It also has anti-ageing properties which help to reduce the signs of ageing, like wrinkles and fine lines. No wonder it's called the 'Liquid Gold'. Olive oil doesn't have any aroma but the magic it has on the skin is amazing.

Now, let's see what ingredients are required to make this natural home-made body wash.

Ingredients Required To Make Olive Oil Body Face Wash:

1. Raw Honey:

Raw honey has antioxidants and antiseptic and antibacterial properties that help to remove dirt from the skin pores. It's a natural humectant, meaning it has the ability to hold water and keep the skin hydrated and moisturised. It also helps in slowing down the ageing process. It also provides a natural glow to the skin.

2. Olive oil:

Olive oil has antioxidant properties. It also helps to keep the skin smooth and soft. Organic virgin olive oil is the best for providing nourishment to the skin.

3. Liquid Soap:

Liquid soap usually lathers very well and they are less harsh on the skin. This is because their pH level is closer to our skin's normal pH level.

4. Essential Oils:

You get a variety of essential oils these days, but for this body wash, go for peppermint and rosemary oil. Essential oils add a pleasant aroma to the body wash; so peppermint essential oil will give you a refreshed skin and rosemary essential oil will act as a disinfectant. It has antiseptic properties that heal the skin in case if you have any cuts and bruises.

Now, let's mix these ingredients and make an aromatic body wash.

How To Make An Olive Oil Body Wash:

Ingredients:

• 1/3 cup of liquid soap.

• 1/3 cup of raw honey.

• 1/3 cup of olive oil.

• Few drops of essential oils.

Procedure:

• In a clean bowl add olive oil and essential oils. Mix them well and then add the remaining ingredients. With the help of a large spoon, mix everything well.

• Pour this mixture into a glass jar and secure it with a lid.

• Or you can transfer it in a pump-top container.

How To Use:

Shake well before use. Take a small amount of body wash in a loofah sponge and rub it on your body and work up a lather. Use it every day.

Benefits Of Olive Oil Body Wash:

Olive oil is considered to be one of the best treatments for dry skin as it helps to moisturise the skin and keeps the skin soft and smooth. Olive oil helps to trap moisture in the skin and therefore keeps the skin hydrated for a long time. Olive oil body wash is great for all skin types as the pH level is low. Olive oil is also a gentle cleanser and it conditions the skin without drying out and stripping off the body's natural oils.

There you go, a super easy, pocket-friendly, all natural body wash. What do you think about this, ladies? Give it a try and we assure you, you will definitely like it. After all anything natural and home-made are always safe to use. You can give a sample to your friends and ask them for their opinions. They might just come to you to ask you for the recipe.