How To Make Makeup Remover Wipes Using Witch Hazel?

Sleeping with your makeup on can cause incessant skin breakouts, premature signs of ageing, clogged pores and dry skin. This is a commonly known fact, yet, there are many of us who commit the sin of going to bed with makeup on.

Even a single layer of foundation left overnight can lead to bacterial infection and cause long-term damage to the skin. That is why it is incredibly important to remove every stitch of makeup from the face before going to bed.

However, the task of removing makeup is not an easy one and just using a cleanser a not enough to get rid of stubborn makeup from the face. This is where makeup removers come into the picture.

Makeup removers and makeup remover wipes have become essential skin care products for anyone who uses makeup items. And, though there are plenty of makeup remover wipes available in the beauty stores, most of them are loaded with chemicals. They may effectively remove makeup from the skin but may also rob your skin off of its natural moisture.

Instead of using these chemical-infused makeup remover wipes, if you want to use natural ones, then we've got you covered. As, today at Boldsky, we're letting you know about a simple way to create your own makeup remover wipes using notable skin care ingredients such as witch hazel and castile soap.

Here is the recipe you need to follow to create witch hazel makeup remover wipes at home.

Ingredients:

A small glass container with a lid

2 tablespoons of witch hazel

½ tablespoon of liquid castile soap

1-2 vitamin E capsules

2-3 drops of tea tree oil

2 tablespoons of water

20-25 cotton pads

How To Make:

• Scoop out the oil from the vitamin E capsules and put it in a bowl.

• Add the other stated components except for water and stir.

• Put the cotton pads in the glass container.

• Pour the prepared blend into the container.

• Cover with a lid and shake the container for a little while.

• Turn over the cotton pads and follow up by adding water.

• Cover the container and store it in a dry and cool place.



How To Use:

• Take out a cotton pad and gently wipe your face with it.

• Maintain caution while wiping the makeup on the skin around your eyes.

• If the makeup is too stubborn and not going away, then you can apply a little bit of coconut oil before using these makeup remover wipes.

Benefits Of Witch Hazel:

• Often used as a key ingredient in makeup removers, witch hazel is capable of cleansing skin from well under the surface.

• This notable skin care ingredient can also prevent bacteria growth and keep your skin from breaking out.

• The anti-inflammatory properties of witch hazel enable it to calm irritated skin and reduce itchiness and inflammation.

• Being astringent in nature also helps witch hazel in absorbing excess oil from the skin.

Benefits Of Castile Soap:

• Castile soap is a great source of anti-bacterial properties that can destroy infection-causing bacteria and help your skin stay problem free.

• Its ability to fight off bacteria also makes it an ideal remedy for treating skin conditions like Eczema and Psoriasis.

• Application of castile soap can remove the gunk out of the deep layers of the skin and prevent a build-up of toxins and dirt substances.

Benefits Of Other Ingredients Used:

The quick-absorbing abilities of vitamin E oil enable it to get into the skin's deep layers to restore moisture and also remove sticky makeup. Meanwhile, tea tree oil's antifungal properties can effectively stop bacteria from causing infection and leading to unsightly breakouts.

Both these oils are gentle and when teamed with witch hazel and castile soap they can easily and effectively remove stubborn makeup from the face without causing any harm to the skin.

Tips To Follow:

• Be extra gentle while removing makeup from the face.

• Use as many wipes as required to get rid of every layer of makeup from the face.

• Before using the makeup wipes on the face, try to test it on a patch of skin to be certain that it does not cause any allergic reaction.

Prepare this all-natural and effective makeup remover wipes at home using witch hazel.