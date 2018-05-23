How To Make Coconut Milk And Honey Hair Conditioner At Home?

Hair conditioners form an important part of hair care routine. This is because conditioners work by moisturizing your locks, so that your hair gets smooth and shiny again.

While shampoo opens up hair's cuticle and washes away dirt and grime, conditioner seals it back by locking in the nutrients and shutting off the pollutants.

This helps strengthen your hair shaft, preventing split ends, breakage, and hair loss. Therefore, irrespective of your hair type, conditioning your hair is important. While store-bought conditioners can provide moisture to your hair, the chemicals they contain may damage your hair in the long term.

Some of you may even be allergic to certain chemicals. So, the best alternative is to use a homemade hair conditioner that has no chemicals and can be safely used by one and all.

Here's a simple coconut milk and honey hair conditioner that you can easily make at home.

Ingredients:

• 1 cup coconut milk

• 4 tbsp of honey

How To Prepare:

• Coconut milk is easily available in canned and powdered forms. However, if you do not want to use store-bought ones, you can easily extract fresh coconut milk from the flesh of mature coconuts. You just have to finely grate a fresh coconut and squeeze out all the milk using a muslin or cheese cloth.

• If you find it difficult to directly extract milk out of fresh grated coconut, another option is to add a fistful of shredded coconut to a blender. Add hot water directly to the blender and blend until you get a creamy mixture. Now, strain it using the muslin cloth.

• Beat together the extracted coconut milk and honey until they are well blended.

How To Apply:

• After shampooing your hair, apply this mixture to damp hair.

• When applying, work your way from the tip of the hair along the length of your hair to the roots.

• Leave the conditioner on for 10 minutes.

• Rinse off thoroughly with cool water.

How Often To Use:

Being a natural homemade conditioner, there is nothing here to worry about the chemicals. It can be safely used at least twice a week.

How Does This Combination Work:

While the coconut milk used in this recipe helps restore damaged hair, honey works to soften and moisturize it, giving you shiny smooth locks. This recipe can be used by all hair types but being extremely hydrating, it works great for curly hair.

Benefits Of Coconut Milk For Hair:

Coconut milk is among the best natural ingredients you can use to pamper your hair. It is completely natural and is loaded with good vitamins like niacin and folate that help improve blood circulation in your scalp. The presence of vitamin E and fats in coconut milk can help fight damage and act as a deep conditioner.

Your hair is made of proteins, and lack of proteins may lead to the thinning of hair. Coconut milk is rich in proteins and helps you with attaining thick, bouncy locks.

The lauric acid present in coconut milk binds with hair proteins and strengthens the hair strands, preventing breakage.

Coconut milk has the capability to nourish and condition your hair shafts, as the extra moisture boosts productivity of your follicles while also improving hair health and texture.

Given the excellent moisturizing property of coconut milk, it acts like a hair tonic, and is beneficial in treating dry, itchy scalp. It is particularly beneficial in restoring dry, brittle and damaged hair and treats split ends.

Coconut milk is rich in magnesium, which promotes hair growth with a proper nourishment. When used as a conditioner, it adds volume to your hair, makes it less greasy, and promotes growth of long, thick, shiny hair.

Benefits Of Honey For Hair:

Honey has moisturizing properties that help regulate and retain the moisture balance in the hair and keep it conditioned.

Honey helps reduce breakage, which is the main cause for hair loss, apart from strengthening the hair follicles, aiding healthy hair growth.

The antibacterial and antiseptic qualities of honey help prevent scalp infections, fights dandruff, and other conditions like eczema and psoriasis that may curb hair growth, thus keeping your hair and scalp healthy.

Honey is a great cleanser that removes impurities in the hair and minimizes clogging, which could otherwise lead to hair loss.

Apart from boosting hair growth, honey stimulates hair growth from the dormant follicles.

So, having known of the immense benefits of coconut milk and honey in hair care, we hope you can now use this easy coconut milk and honey hair conditioner without any second thoughts.