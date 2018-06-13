How To Treat Wrinkles Using Coconut Oil

Signs of ageing on your face can really be worrisome. Dark spots and wrinkles can ruin your natural beauty. In case you have started to observe the appearance of several wrinkles on your face, then it is time to put coconut oil into use.

Incorporating coconut oil in your daily skincare routine ensures that your skin ageing signs are reduced drastically. Coconut oil serves to be the most natural, effective and highly safe ingredient to be used on facial skin.

Occurrence of wrinkles, especially with age, is not uncommon. You can see wrinkles appear around your mouth, on your forehead, furrows and around the region that surrounds the eyes. Although salons and skin care centres offer several treatments that can help you get rid of the annoying wrinkles, these chemical-based treatments do not assure safety in the long run.

Using coconut oil to get rid of wrinkles is the most easy and safe method. Coconut oil is known to boost collagen production and also encourage skin cell regeneration. It has the capability of making your wrinkles go away pretty quickly.

Using Coconut Oil To Get Rid Of Wrinkles

Preferably use virgin coconut oil. First, cleanse your face using cool water. Pat your face dry. Take a bit of coconut oil in your fingertips and apply it over your neck and face. Massage using circular movements. Leave the oil on your face overnight. Try to do this every night before going to bed.

Coconut oil is the most easily available ingredient in almost all households. It is capable of fighting free radicals and reducing wrinkles. It also makes your skin appear clear and flawless. It moisturizes and soothes your skin.

Using Coconut Oil Along With Apple Cider Vinegar To Reduce Wrinkles

The ingredients required are one tablespoon of apple cider vinegar, few drops of virgin coconut oil, cotton ball and one tablespoon of water. Mix apple cider vinegar and water and apply it on your face using a cotton ball. Let it dry out.

Next, massage your face using the coconut oil. Leave it overnight. Do this every night. Apple cider vinegar has the capability to work as an astringent. The skin's pH level remains balanced. Also, this prepares and tones the skin before coconut oil application.

Using Castor Oil Along With Coconut Oil To Treat Wrinkles

Mix about 2-3 drops of coconut oil along with 2-3 drops of castor oil. Massage this mix onto your face. Leave it overnight. Do this daily. Castor oil conditions the skin and also provides antioxidants and anti-inflammatory features. It helps in keeping your skin free of fine lines and wrinkles.

Coconut Oil Along With Vitamin E For Wrinkles

Take a vitamin E capsule, pierce it and pour the content in a bowl. Add coconut oil to this and mix. Apply it over washed and dried face. Massage it for a few minutes. Do this every night before bedtime.

Wrinkles and fine lines caused due to dryness are eliminated with the help of vitamin E, which serves to hydrate the skin very well. It also contains tocopherol - an antioxidant that helps ageing skin by providing ultimate rejuvenation.

Using Coconut Oil Along With Honey To Treat Wrinkles

Take about half a teaspoon of honey and mix it with one tablespoon of coconut oil (preferably organic). Apply this mixture on the wrinkles and the surrounding areas. Let it remain for an hour or so. Finally, rinse it using water. Do this once daily. Honey is known for treating damaged skin due to its antioxidant property.

Using Coconut Oil Along With Lemon Juice To Treat Wrinkles

Ingredients required are one tablespoon of virgin coconut oil, a few drops of lemon juice and one teaspoon of raw milk. Firstly, add the lemon juice to the milk and keep mixing till the milk appears curdled. Next, pour the coconut oil into the mix.

Apply this over your face and massage using circular movements for 2 to 3 minutes. Leave it for another fifteen minutes before rinsing it off using water. Repeat this process daily. Lemon juice is known for tightening the pores and cleansing the skin from within.

It is rich in vitamin C, thus boosting the skin's elasticity and ultimately reducing wrinkles. The curdled milk used helps in moisturizing the skin. However, remember not to try out this process in case you are allergic to dairy products.

Using Coconut Oil Along With Turmeric To Treat Wrinkles

Take one tablespoon of virgin coconut oil and a pinch of turmeric powder. Add the two and mix well. Apply this paste onto your face and leave it on for about 20 minutes. Rinse it off using water.

Do this once every day. Skin damage that occurs due to free radicals is prevented by the antioxidants present in the turmeric. Collagen production is enhanced and the skin's elasticity is also improved.

With all the above known benefits, you surely cannot do without the use of coconut oil to treat your ageing skin worries. So, do make sure to use it often.