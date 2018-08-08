How To Do Soothing Foot Spa At Home?

The skin on your feet is highly sensitive and prone to various problems like fungal infections, corns, calluses, ingrown toenails, cracked heels and many more.

These issues can cause discomfort to many. To keep these issues at bay, you should pamper your feet every once a while with a spa session. Either head to a salon or just try an at-home foot spa session to soothe and rejuvenate the skin on your feet.

Why Is It Essential To Care For Your Feet?

Proper foot care is essential for maintaining health and beauty of the skin on your feet. It keeps foot-related problems at bay. From fungal infection to cracks on soles of feet, there are tons of problems that occur if you do not follow a proper foot care routine.

The cracks that occur can cause a great deal of discomfort and at times be quite painful. To prevent them, it is imperative to take proper care of your feet.

Most women visit salons on a regular basis for a foot spa session. However, it is not the only way to give your feet the TLC it deserves, instead you can do foot spa at home.

How To Do Foot Spa At Home?

At-home foot spa helps you save up big on money and time. Instead of going to the salon for a pricey session, just gather the following things around and follow the steps.

What You'll Need:

A tub full of warm water

A clean towel

A handful of rose petals

3-4 drops of lavender essential oil

2 tablespoons of olive oil

Almond oil

2 cups of raw milk

A cup of granulated sugar

1 tablespoon of fresh cream

2 tablespoons of honey

2-3 tablespoons of lemon juice

A cup of cooked oatmeal

Nail clippers

A nail filler

Nail polish remover

A Pumice Stone

A nail cutter

Nail polish

Steps To Follow:

Prepping your nails:

• At first, you need to prep your nails. Start with a nail polish remover to clean off your nails.

• Use a nail cutter to cut your nails.

• Use a filer to shape up the nails

Soaking Your Feet:

• You'll need the tub full of warm water.

• Pour the stated quantity of milk, essential oil and lemon juice in it. These rejuvenating ingredients can work wonders on the state of your feet.

• Soak both your feet in the tub for good 20 minutes. Once done, gently wipe off the water from your feet with a clean towel.

Scrubbing out the dead skin:

• Slather fresh cream all over both your feet and gently massage.

• Use a pumice stone to remove the accumulated dirt from the soles of your feet.

• Wipe off the residue from your feet.

• Follow up by using a nail scrubber to get rid of the dead skin for good. For preparing this scrubber, you need to combine the stated quantity of sugar with olive oil and lemon juice.

• Carefully rub this scrubber all over your feet. Pay extra attention to the gaps in between your toes.

• Thoroughly wash off the residue from the feet.

• Use a clean towel to dry both your feet.

Applying the rejuvenating pack:

• Combine milk, oatmeal and honey to get the rejuvenating pack for this at-home foot spa session.

• Smear the pack all over your feet.

• Leave it there for good 20-25 minutes.

• Rinse your feet with lukewarm water to get rid of the pack's residue.

Intensely Moisturizing Your Feet:

• After removing dead skin cells and dirt from your feet, it is time to give it a boost of moisturization.

• Take almond oil in the palm of your hands and rub them together.

• Massage for good 5-10 minutes to intensely moisturize your feet.

• This step is essential as it promotes blood circulation and helps the skin of your feet retain moisture.

Painting Your Nails:

• Use the nail polish of your liking.

• Apply it to the clean and clear nails.

• Once done, rinse the nails with cold water to prevent chipping of the nail colour.

Follow these steps to give your feet a soothing and rejuvenating foot spa at the comfort of your home.