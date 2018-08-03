How To Do A Fishtail Braid In 5 Easy Steps?

Adorning various hairstyles daily speaks volumes about your class and levels of elegance. It is important that you keep your confidence high always and one of the best ways to keep your spirits high is to look good and presentable no matter where you go.

One thing that is sure to make heads turn your way is how you style your hair. With varieties of hairstyles, it can get tough to identify as to which hairstyle would look best on you. Nevertheless, one hairstyle that is never out of fashion and suits almost all face types is a fishtail braid. Read on to know more about this hairstyle and how easily you can do it without having to spend much time in styling your hair.

A fishtail braid

The name might give you the feeling that this would be one of the toughest hairstyles to try out. But, on the contrary, this is one of the easiest ones. Braiding has always been one of the most easily done hairstyle and so is the fishtail braid hairstyle as well. Being one of the most considered hair hack for busy mornings, fishtail braid is like a normal braid that otherwise takes the appearance of a fishtail. You can either opt for a fishtail at the back that falls down near your neck or a side fishtail braid. Both look equally good almost on all kinds of people, irrespective of their age and face type.

The different types of braids

Some of the most popular braid hairstyles are:

• Regular three-stranded braid: This is the usual one where three sections of hair is taken (two sections on either side of a center strand) and the hair is passed over each other like juggling.

• French braid: This involves continuously incorporating strands of hair into a three-strand braid. Here each time you pass hair over the center strand, you grab more hair and add them in.

• The upside down braid: The French braiding begins at the nape of your neck and works its way up. Flip your head over completely if you are attempting this braid yourself so that you can do it easily.

• The Dutch braid: Like a French braid, but here you pass the hair from underneath each strand. The braid sits at the top of your head.

• The milkmaid braid: This involves creation of two regular braid pigtails and then pulling them up to pin them over the crown of your head. It would appear like a headband.

How to do the fishtail braid in 5 easy steps?

Although there are several brilliant looking braid-based hairstyles, one of the most popular and that never goes out of style is the fishtail braid. It is easy and can be quickly done. Follow the step by step guide to know how you can flaunt this hairstyle with utmost ease and confidence.

Step 1: To begin creating the fishtail braid, first gather all your hair and tie it up in a ponytail. The ponytail should be positioned at the nape of the neck. Use a throwaway elastic to tie up your hair. Use a throwaway one as you would need to snip it off using scissors once the fishtail braid is ready.

Step 2: Once your ponytail is tied up, split the ponytail into two equal sections. Do this evenly ensuring the amount of hair in both the sections is almost equal. Unlike the classic braid that requires three sections of hair, the fishtail braid requires only two sections.

Step 3: The next step is weaving. Using your fingers, separate a small part of the hair near the elastic that you have tied. This section of hair should be taken from the outer edge of the section. You can then cross this section of hair over the opposite side. The overlapping technique is similar to how you would in case of the traditional three-section regular braid. Ensure that each time your overlap the hair sections, you re-grip your hair so that the plait is tight. Keep holding onto the two sections of hair tightly. Now, again repeat with a small section of the hair, this time from the other side.

Step 4: Maintaining evenness is important so that your fishtail braid comes out neat and tidy. Continue the overlapping technique taking pieces of hair from both sides of your ponytail. Keep doing this all the way down till the ends. Keep pulling small sections of hair from underneath to cross over. Try grabbing the same size of sections from each side. This could be about half an inch. Maintaining the size each time ensures a tidy looking fishtail braid.

Step 5: Once the hair has been woven down till the ends, use another elastic to secure the fishtail braid just created. Now take a pair of scissors and snip off the initial elastic that was used to tie your hair into a ponytail at the base of your neck. Now gently tug on your braid using your fingers. This is to loosen your braid a bit to give it an effortless and easy-going look. This is the final step and your fishtail braid is ready.

Essential tips for pulling off perfect hairstyles

• Maintain hair hygiene. Keep your hair clean. Indulge in a good hair care regime. Keep your hair hydrated and nourished.

• Use good quality shampoos, oils and conditioners that can make your hair grow in a healthy manner.

• Hairstyles of various kinds would look good only when done on healthy hair. So, concentrate on giving your hair the ultimate care depending on the changing climatic conditions.

• To pull off the perfect hairstyle, choose a style that matches your face and body type. Consult your hairdresser to give you a haircut that matches your body type.

• Use hair products carefully. Do not overdo the styling using too many styling tools that can lead to hair damage.

• Lastly, eat healthy and the results would show in how well and lustrous your hair looks.