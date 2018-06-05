How To Choose The Perfect Foundation

Does your foundation become blotchy, muddy, cracked on your face after a few hours of application? Do you often blame your skin for it? Well, in most cases, it's not the skin that's causing the problem, it's the makeup that you're choosing for your skin.

You need to keep in mind about the type of skin you have and what kind of foundation would suit you. Foundations come in different shades and formulas, and if you happen to choose the wrong formula, then your makeup will go wrong.

So, it's a must that you understand your skin first, as this will help you determine the perfect foundation for your skin. There are thousands of foundations in the market these days and it's not an easy task to pick out the correct shade.

So, how do we pick the perfect foundation, then?

It's very simple and easy. Keep on reading, as we have a few tips and tricks that will help you make the right choice. Let's take a look now, shall we?

Choose A Foundation Based On Your Skin Type:

Not all foundations gel with all skin types. Understanding your skin type can help you choose the perfect foundation.

• For oily skin:

Liquid-based foundations will only make your oily skin look shiny and the foundation will not stay on your face. Oily skins are prone to breakouts, so stay away from heavy foundations that clog your skin pores and make your foundation cakey. So, opt for foundations that are oil free, lightweight and the ones that contain a formula like salicylic acid. This will help prevent breakouts and will not make your face look oily.

• For dry skin:

Dry skin requires creamy, liquid foundations, which contain hydrating properties. These foundations will help provide moisture to your skin and provide a great coverage.

• For combination skin:

People with combination skin will have oily skin around their T-zone and dry skin on certain parts. So, try to mix and match the formulas and avoid a foundation that's rich in oil. You can try a water-based foundation or a compact foundation. This will not make your skin completely dry or too oily.

• For sensitive skin:

Certain cleansers or moisturizers might irritate your skin and you might face the same problem with some foundations. So, choose a foundation that's hypoallergenic, noncomedogenic and the one which contains fragrance-free formulas.

Choose Foundations Based On Your Skin's Undertone:

Undertones refer to the natural colours that are beneath the surface of your skin. There are three types of undertones: cool, warm, and neutral. So, how do you determine your undertone? We will help you with that.

Vein test:

• Look at the veins in your wrist and ankle and check for your skin's undertone.

• If your vein looks blue or purplish, greenish or olive hues, then you have a cool undertone.

• Veins with light green colour, rosy, pinkish, yellow or a golden tint suggests a warm undertone.

• If you do not see any definite tint, then you have a neutral undertone.

Wardrobe and accessory test:

We all have a certain colour that looks good on us. So, the clothes that look best on us will help determine our skin's undertone. Also, silver and gold tone jewellery help determine our skin's undertone.

• If you like wearing silver toned accessories, then you are likely to have a warm undertone.

• If gold-toned accessories look best on you, then you have a cool undertone.

• If both gold and silver toned accessories look good on you, then you have a neutral undertone.

• Similarly, if you prefer wearing warm colours like yellow, orange, red, etc., then your undertone is cool.

• If blue, green and purple coloured clothes suit you the best, then you have a warm undertone.

Test Out The Different Foundation Shades:

The best way to test whether a foundation is matching your skin tone or not is by applying a little bit of foundation on your jawline and neck. The right shade will blend properly into your skin colour without leaving your skin looking ashy. If the foundation is making your skin look darker, then it's the wrong shade. So, try to mix different shades of foundation. But keep in mind not to test your foundation colour on your hand or arm, as it's not the same tone as your face.

But if you are uncertain of the colour, then you can always consult with a makeup professional or people working at the makeup counters, as they will have an excellent knowledge about the product and its shades. They will help you identify the perfect shade for your skin tone.

Check The Colour Of Your Foundation On Natural Light:

The best way to see whether a foundation will suit your skin tone or not is by applying a large amount of foundation on the face and check yourself in the mirror. If it still looks right on your face, then that would be the right foundation shade for you. Departmental stores will have fluorescent lights and this will definitely alter the colour of the foundation on your skin. So, make sure you test your foundation in natural light.

Decide On Your Look:

Always have a clear idea of what look you want because if you use the wrong shade of foundation, then it will definitely ruin your look.

• If you want a luminous glow, then go for a lightweight foundation. Dab a small amount of foundation on your face and finish the look with a pressed powder with a little bit of sparkle on it. If you do not want to use a powder, then you can achieve the same look by spraying mineral water on the face. This will give you an extra glow.

• For a dewy look, go for a foundation that's oil based and which has a moisturizer in it.

• For a matte-finished look, you can opt for a matte liquid, matte powder or a mousse. In order to achieve that look, make sure that your skin is oil-free before and after applying the foundation.