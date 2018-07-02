How To Care For Your Hair After Getting Drenched In Rain?

We all love monsoon, don't we? However, with the love that we have for this season, there are plenty of additional things that need to be paid attention to while you enjoy the rains. One of these is taking care of yourself if in case you get drenched.

Getting wet in the rain is one of the top causes for hair damage during the monsoons. Keeping hair healthy and without any frizz is extremely difficult during the monsoon season. So every time your hair gets drenched in the rain, consider the below-mentioned tips so that you can avoid the damage that rain might cause to your hair.

Tips To Keep Hair Damage-free During Monsoon

• Cleansing Your Hair

To ensure that your hair is healthy, always cleanse it thoroughly. Cleansing the hair properly also keeps it free of tangles. If your hair is clean, there are fewer chances of it being frizzy. So in case you are stuck outside while it's pouring heavily and you do not have an umbrella to protect yourself and need to hurry back while getting drenched, then remember to do the following once you are back home.

Use a clarifying shampoo and wash your hair immediately. This would remove all the pollutants and toxins that would have got deposited in your hair through the rainwater. You can also add neem leaves to the water in which you take bath.

Allow the neem leaves to soak in the water for some time before you use it for washing your hair. Neem is known for its anti-bacterial properties. Fungal infections are common during monsoon due to the humid weather.

Using neem leaves for washing your hair ensures that there is no dirt left on the scalp and also checks that the scalp is prevented from all sorts of infections as well.

Using neem leaves also ensures that your scalp remains free of dandruff. Allowing the pollutants to remain in the hair, after it has been drenched in the rain, can allow the hair shaft to become weak, which would ultimately result in hair loss and unhealthy, damaged, lifeless hair.

If you cannot manage to use neem leaves, choose to use a herbal shampoo instead. Most of the herbal shampoos available in the market contain neem.

• Conditioning Your Hair

The humid condition of the weather during the monsoon season tends to make your hair extremely frizzy. This makes your hair prone to damage if not conditioned regularly.

Use a conditioner that has been designed to tame frizzy locks. If your hair is naturally curly, please stay away from conditioners that are silicone-based. It is recommended that you use anti-humectant hair conditioners.

To prepare a hair mask so that you can condition your hair at home, use eggs and yogurt mixed pack. This tames your frizzy hair very well.

You can also prepare a hair mask using egg and olive oil. Mix these two ingredients and mix and beat them well so that you get a thin consistency. Apply this all over your hair. This helps fighting frizz in a great manner.

• Drying Your Hair

Bacteria breeds in your hair very quickly, especially during monsoon when the weather is humid. This can cause scalp infections. Always dry your hair completely. Towel dry it first. In case you have time, allow the hair to air dry naturally.

In case you are short of time, use a blow dryer instead. To lessen the damage that might occur to your hair due to the use of a dryer, use a heat protective spray. Use the lowest heat setting when using the hairdryer.

• Limit The Use Of Styling Products

Use of too many hair products tends to damage your hair. Refrain from using too much of styling products or tools. Do not damage your hair by piling hair products onto it. Use a good leave-in conditioner post hair wash. These conditioners could control frizz in a great manner. Using too many styling products attracts dirt and moisture.

• What If You Do Not Have Time To Wash Your Hair After Getting Drenched?

In case you got drenched while you are still out and have no time to head back home to wash your hair. What do you do? Well, the best way to handle hair that has got wet through rainwater is to tie it up into one or the other messy hairstyles. Messy hair buns are the trendiest style of today. You could opt for this one; it would keep your hair safe and also lets you look fashionable.

• Getting A Haircut

Getting the regular trim is important during the monsoon season. This would keep split ends at bay. A regular hair cut ensures that your hair continues to look pretty and classy every time.

So, next time the monsoon season is here, do not be afraid to step out of home fearing getting drenched - especially with the tips above you will be free of hair-damaging worries. However, try not to get drenched too much as this could adversely affect your health and make you fall sick.

Enjoying the rain once in a while wouldn't do any harm, just ensure that you cleanse and condition your hair properly after getting drenched in the rain. This should sort out your hair damage worries due to the toxins and atmospheric pollutants that would have got into your hair through the rainwater.