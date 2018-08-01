Skin bleaching is an age-old method to lighten the skin tone and fight off problems like pigmentation and tanning. These problems can darken your skin's complexion.

This beauty method is something that is used by millions of women worldwide. That is why you will find plenty of skin-bleaching products available in the beauty stores these days.

Moreover, this is a highly beneficial method that can not just improve the skin tone but also lighten dark spots, reduce the noticeability of pigmentation and make sun tanning go away.

It effectively reduces the melanin level in your skin. By doing that, it enhances the skin tone and keeps unsightly skin woes at bay.

However, this beauty method is not sans side effects. Especially, if you use the commercial bleaching products. As these products often possess harsh chemicals that may give your skin tone a temporary boost but also lead to long-term problems.

Instead of using the store-bought ones, it is wise to use natural skin-bleaching ingredients. Unlike the commercial ones, the natural ingredients are safe to use and would not cause any kind of damage to your skin.

Moreover, these ingredients can be easily found in the kitchen cabinet of most of the households. They can lead to lower melanin levels and a lighter skin tone.

How To Bleach Your Skin At Home?

A majority of women visit salons on a regular basis for a bleaching session. However, that is not the only way to bleach the skin. As you can use natural remedies to bleach your skin at home.

Either use these remedies separately or combine them with other equally wonderful remedies to create face packs. After a few days of repeatedly using these home remedies or face packs, you will start to notice a change in your skin tone.

Here is a list of ways in which you can bleach your skin at home:

1. Potato Pack

Potato is undeniably one of the best skin-bleaching remedies that can lighten the skin's color. It also treats pigmentation and tanning.

How To Do:

• Peel a potato and blend it to get a paste.

• Mix 1 tablespoon of lemon juice and ½ teaspoon of red lentil powder to it.

• Stir thoroughly to get the pack ready.

• Apply it to the skin and gently massage for a few minutes.

• Wash off with lukewarm water.

• Repeat this method 4-5 times a week for visible results.

2. Tomato Pack

Touted as a natural source of vitamin C, the tomato is a potent remedy for improving the skin tone.

How To Do:

• Extract 1 tablespoon of tomato pulp.

• Put it all over your skin and massage for a few minutes.

• Leave the pack on for the next 10 minutes.

• Rinse your skin with lukewarm water.

• Use this pack twice a week for getting desired results.

3. Cucumber Pack

The compounds present in cucumber can effectively lighten the skin tone and give it a fresh, dewy look.

How To Do:

• Grate a cucumber and squeeze it to get the juice.

• Mix the juice with freshly scooped out aloe vera gel.

• Slather the pack on your skin.

• Allow it to work its charm for 10-15 minutes.

• Wash thoroughly with lukewarm water.

• Apply this pack 3-4 times a week for an effective outcome.

4. Orange Pack

Being a great source of vitamin C, orange peel powder is capable of acting as an effective bleaching agent.

How To Do:

• Create a blend of 1 teaspoon of dried orange peel powder, 1 tablespoon of organic honey and 1 teaspoon of rose water

• Apply the pack to the skin.

• Leave it to dry for good 15 minutes.

• Use lukewarm water to rinse off the residue.

• Repeat the application of this orange pack after a week for great results.

5. Lemon Juice

Celebrated worldwide for its skin-bleaching properties, lemon juice is an excellent remedy that can improve your skin's complexion.

How To Do:

• Take a bowl, put freshly squeezed out the lemon juice and organic honey in it.

• Stir the ingredients to get the pack ready.

• Smear it on your face and massage in circular motions for a few minutes.

• Allow the pack to stay on for another 5-10 minutes.

• Wash it off with lukewarm water.

• Weekly application of this pack can help you achieve desires results.

Tips To Remember For Glowing Skin:

- Keep your skin well-hydrated and moisturized at all times to make sure that it glows radiantly.

- Protect your skin from UV rays as they can cause damage to your skin and lead to dullness.