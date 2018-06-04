How to Apply Concealer Perfectly

Do you love using makeup? Are you the kind of girl who doesn't step out of the house without applying makeup? If so, you'd understand the importance of a concealer.

Some women are blessed with flawless skin. For the rest, makeup makes for the perfect way to camouflage those ugly acne marks, wrinkles, dark circles and fine lines. Unfortunately, a primer and foundation are not enough to hide these marks. A concealer is a magical, indispensable invention that allows every woman to enjoy a smooth and blemish-free look. Even on those unfortunate days when you don't have a good night's sleep, you can cover up those ugly dark circles with a concealer. Your face instantly looks better.

While it is essential to invest in a good concealer that matches your complexion, skin tone and skin type, it is also essential to know how to apply a concealer properly. Before learning how to apply a concealer properly, let's start with some basic tips on how to choose the right concealer.

Choosing The Right Concealer

You need to understand that the texture of the concealer you choose is just as important as its shade. Also, just one concealer won't work it if you want to get the complexion of your dreams. You will have to invest in more than one concealer. You ask why? The answer is simple. The concealer you use to hide your blemishes and dark spots won't be as effective in hiding dark circles under your eyes.

To combat the purple tint under your eyes, you will have to use a concealer that has an orange hue to it. You will also need to have a concealer of a denser formula to hide the redness around the blemishes on your face. A green corrector would work wonders in neutralizing the redness effect.

Apply Concealer The Right Way

Now that you know how to choose the right concealer and which concealer works best for which area of your face, let us move on to the tutorial on how to apple a concealer to give you flawless-looking skin.

1. Use Your Foundation First: The most important thing to remember is that if you plan on using a foundation too, it's best you first use your foundation and then the concealer. This is because your foundation will cover up most of your blemishes and dark spots. You won't have to use much concealer then.

2. Cleaning, Toning and Moisturizing: Even before you start with applying your foundation, you have to prep your skin by cleaning, toning and moisturizing it. Begin with cleaning your face and neck with a cleanser that suits your skin type.

Following this cleaning process with toning and invest in a good toner. Finally, finish this routine with a moisturizer, making sure you press it deep into your skin. Again, it is important that you use a moisturizer that suits your skin type.

3. Using A Primer: A primer is absolutely mandatory if you want a smooth and clear makeup finish. It helps get that sebum under control and also controls the production of oil, leaving your skin looking smooth. Additionally, it acts like glue that holds your makeup in place for a longer duration.

4. Use a Concealer to Cover Circles Under Your Eyes: To cover the dark circles under your eyes, you should use a concealer that is not more than two shades lighter than your natural skin tone. This will help you brighten the area under your eye. Apply the concealer by drawing two inverted triangles under your eyes. Blend this into your skin using either a beauty sponge or a brush.

5. Use A Concealer To Cover Up The Redness Around Your Nose: Take a little concealer and apply it around your nose, especially if you have redness or discolouration around the nose.

6. Hiding Dark Spots And Blemishes: If you have acne scars or blemishes - layering on tons of foundation is not the solution. It's ideal to spot conceal these areas. Use a small concealer brush and apply the product on to the spots and buff over the areas, while blending it in the surrounding skin.

7. Setting Your Concealer: Set your concealer with a powder sponge. This will prevent your concealer from moving out of place. Using a sponge, pat a little powder on the areas you've applied the concealer. Once you've done that, use a brush and then apply your setting powder to the rest of your face.

Tricks And Tips On How To Use A Concealer Effectively

- You can use a concealer as a foundation too. You will need two shades for this - one that brightens your face and the other that matches your skin tone.

- Always invest in a good concealer. A low-quality concealer can leave your skin looking dry and flaky

- If you're also using an eyeshadow, first use your concealer and then your eyeshadow.