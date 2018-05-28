Homemade Rice Flour and Baking Soda Scrub

Maintaining a healthy skin from within is extremely essential if you wish to flaunt a flawless and glowing skin, no matter which season of the year it is. It is problematic to take a good care of your skin, especially during the summer season and more so when you tend to have an oily skin.

A daily or weekly skin care regime can take you a long way in maintaining a skin that glows from within and is full of life, even as you age. Using a scrub is one of the prime activities when following a skin care routine that would otherwise also include deep cleansing and moisturizing.

Exfoliators (that's what scrubs are considered) are known for their skin smoothening and skin-perfecting abilities. Scrubbing for few minutes ensures that your lifeless skin cells are removed and you uncover a skin that is radiant and healthy looking.

Why Should You Use A Facial Scrub?

To make your skin feel soft and youthful, you will surely need to incorporate the use of a scrub at least once in every three days. Using your regular soap or face wash cannot fulfil the task that a scrub is designed to do.

A facial cleanser fails to do what a scrub can do to make your face glow. Scrubs contain small particles, which appear as tiny beads. These help in getting rid of the old or dead skin cells.

Note that the lifeless look on your face is because of the presence of these dead skin cells. Scrubbing ensures that the old skin cells are eliminated completely and the new ones grow in its place. This process is what we refer to as exfoliation.

How Homemade Scrubs Can Be Useful?

Home remedies have always been the chosen one when we look out for methods that can help us retain our youthful glow as well as these do not subject our skin to unnecessary harsh chemicals. Using a homemade scrub can help you exfoliate in a great way without harming your skin due to the exposure to chemicals. Using a homemade scrub such as the one prepared using rice flour and baking soda can make your complexion turn clearer and skin healthier.

Rice Flour And Baking Soda Scrub

A scrub prepared using rice flour and baking soda is a gentle exfoliate. It works best when used by people who tend to have an oily skin. This scrub can give you a fresh and glowing face by removing the dead skin cells that clog the skin pores and by bringing down the excess sebum production.

Preparing And Using The Scrub

The ingredients required to prepare this scrub are:

• Baking soda - not much, just a pinch of it

• Ground rice or rice powder - one tablespoon

• Honey - one teaspoon

Mix all the above ingredients together. Apply this mixed paste onto your face and neck. Scrub gently for about 2 to 3 minutes, preferably in circular motions. Avoid the area around the eyes. Post scrubbing, rinse with water that is slightly cool. Using this homemade scrub once or twice a week can give you a flawless and radiant skin.

How This Scrub Works Wonders On Skin?

This homemade scrub is made with ingredients that can be considered as powerhouses of making a skin glow like never before.

Rice flour: Known to be the best ingredient to prepare a scrub, rice powder can work in the best possible manner when removing the dead skin cells, which is the prime goal of scrubbing your facial skin.

Baking soda: It can promote circulation that ensures your skin is made healthy from within. It polishes away dull and dry skin. If butter or oil is used when preparing the scrub, it also works towards hydrating and pampering the skin.

Honey: Known for its anti-bacterial properties, honey can help you get rid of the bacteria present on the skin, which could otherwise lead to skin imperfections such as acne. Honey is also known to lighten the skin tone and serves as an anti-inflammatory agent. It helps in the reduction of scars and enhances tissue regeneration.

To attain the maximum benefits from the fresh ingredients used to prepare the scrub, storage is also important, in case you want to prepare batches of the scrub that can be used over a couple of weeks.

Ensure that you store them in an airtight container. Keep the container away from moisture or direct sunlight. This will ensure that the scrub is safe for future uses.

To reap the complete benefits of a scrub, you need to be careful in selecting the one that best suits your skin type. So, if you have an oily skin, then go for the scrub made using rice flour and baking soda and see the change from the first usage itself.