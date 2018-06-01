Fair and glowing skin is something all of us dream about. But, very few have achieved the success in getting that naturally glowing and fresh face. A lot of women have used a wide range of beauty products and have failed, since there are a lot of side effects, usually accompanied by extensive usage of these products.

Women hence are now adopting to the natural route of remedies for attaining glowing skin. Potato is one of the best homemade recipes for treating dull and dark skin. It is used to improve skin texture and helps in getting rid of wrinkles, dark spots and pimple marks.

Here is a recipe of one of the most effective masks for fair skin using potato and turmeric. Take a look.

Homemade Potato And Turmeric Face Mask For Fair Skin:

Required Ingredients:

1 potato grated

½ teaspoon cosmetic turmeric

2 teaspoons of natural aloe vera gel

How To Make The Face Mask?

• In a bowl, mix all the ingredients, according to the measurement specified.

• Stir until this turns into a nice smooth paste and watch the consistency.

• Now, apply this paste evenly on your cleansed skin.

• Scrub in a gentle circular motion for 10 minutes and then leave the scrub on the skin as a face pack for about 30 minutes.

• Wash over with cold water after half an hour.

• Use this mix twice a week.

Benefits Of Potato For The Skin:

• Potatoes contain catecholase enzyme, which helps reduce dark spots, blemishes and acne scars.

• It contains potassium, which hydrates and moisturizes the skin.

• It has vitamin B6, which improves new cell formation.

• The calcium content in the potatoes heals dry skin and protects the top layer.

• It contains magnesium content, which avoids free radicals that cause wrinkles.

• Potatoes help to maintain skin elasticity and firmness, since the Vitamin C content in it increases the production of collagen, while the content zinc in potatoes heals and protects the damaged tissues.

• It discards the dead skin cells and impurities from the skin.

• Potatoes' mild bleaching properties help reduce melamine production, lower hyperpigmentation and lighten the skin effectively.

• If you have dark circles under your eye, potato juice does wonders in clearing up the under-eye dark circles. Potatoes work wonders in reducing the puffiness around the eye. Applying the juice of a potato will also easily eradicate this problem.

• People with the problems of pimples and acne scar marks can get a good remedy with the help of a raw potato.

• If you have dry and scaly skin, potato facial is the best homemade mask for dark skin lightening.

• Raw potato slices are used to treat wrinkles in women. One of the recipes on how to get fair skin with a potato is given below. It can even help in treating wrinkles, scaly skin and acne marks.

Keep some potato slices in the refrigerator and leave it on for at least 30 minutes. Place these slices on your eyes to get a soothing and comfortable effect on your eyes.

• Forget your tan lines by applying potato slices every day on your skin. Rub the slices of a potato all over the affected area and the tan lines will disappear in a week.

Benefits Of Turmeric On Skin:

• Turmeric contains antioxidants and anti-inflammatory components. These characteristics may provide glow and lustre to the skin. Turmeric may also revitalize your skin by bringing out its natural glow.

• The anti-inflammatory qualities in turmeric heal your pores and calm the skin. Turmeric is also known to reduce scars.

• This combination of uses may help your face clear up from the acne breakouts.

• There are a number of studies which give conclusive evidence about how turmeric can help our skin problems. However, it is suggested that it can help with eczema, alopecia, lichen planus, and other skin issues.

• Exposure to the sun's powerful rays can cause premature skin ageing. Radiations can also cause discolouration, freckling, and reduced skin elasticity. Radiation increases the amount of matrix metalloproteinase-2 (MMP-2), an enzyme which, when activated, reduces collagen between the outer layer and middle layer of the skin. It is thought that the reason turmeric prevents sun damage is its ability to impede an increase in MMP-2.

• Turmeric has also been identified as an effective anti-cancer treatment, able to selectively kill tumour cells while leaving the normal cells uninjured - an attainment that traditional chemotherapy treatments are unable to accomplish. Moreover, it has been shown to stop pre-cancer from becoming cancer.

Benefits Of Aloe Vera On Skin:

• Aloe vera is a wonderful therapy for sunburn, as it has powerful healing activity at the epithelial level of the skin, which is a layer of cells that covers the entire body.

• Because of its nutritional qualities and antioxidant properties, the skin heals quicker.

• Aloe vera gel contains two major hormones: auxin and gibberellins. These are the two hormones which provide wound healing and anti-inflammatory properties that reduce skin inflammation.

Gibberellin content in aloe vera allows the skin to heal quickly and naturally and minimizes scarring.

• Aloe gives a soothing effect and can reduce skin inflammations, intense heat and itchiness. It helps the skin to heal more rapidly. Additionally, in ayurvedic medicine, aloe is used to effectively heal the chronic skin problems, such as acne and eczema.

• Aloe leaves improve the skin's natural firmness and keep the skin hydrated, since it contains antioxidants, including beta-carotene, vitamin C, and E, and hence fights ageing.

All these ingredients when blended well and applied will be an effective treatment for the skin and is a boon to the people craving for fair skin. Try the mask now, apply it thrice a week and wash off with cold water. Apply ice cubes all over the face after cleansing. You will witness the difference within 3 weeks.