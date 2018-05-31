Homemade Papaya And White Egg Mask For Dark Skin

Do you have dark skin and are looking for ways to lighten and brighten it? You're in luck. There are many facial creams and treatments that promise to give you the desired results but they don't always deliver what they promise.

While some may lighten your skin, they have side effects that may dry your skin, leaving it looking unhealthy and dull. This doesn't mean you can't enjoy flawless skin. There are many natural remedies that can help you lighten and moisturize your dark skin tone.

Face packs are your best bet. They are effective as well as safe for your skin. All you need to do is find a face pack that suits your skin and gives you the best results in a short span of time.

Unfortunately, natural remedies such as face packs take a little longer to give you the desired results. However, their effects are long-lasting, safe and very beneficial for your skin.

A face mask made from papaya and egg white is great if you're looking to lighten and moisturize dark skin. Both these ingredients work wonders on your skin and provide other skin benefits.

Read on to find out how to make a homemade papaya and egg white mask for dark skin tone and how to effectively use this face pack.

Ingredients for Homemade Papaya and White Egg Mask:

• 2 tablespoons of papaya juice

• 2 tablespoons of yogurt

• Apple cider vinegar

• Olive/Groundnut/Almond oil for dry skin

• Egg white

• Glycerine for dry skin

How to Make the Homemade Papaya and White Egg Mask

• Take a small piece of fresh papaya and grind it till you get a consistent juice.

• Add this juice to 2 tablespoons of yogurt and mix it well.

• Once the yogurt and papaya juice is mixed completed, add your choice of olive, groundnut or almond oil. This step is especially important if you have dry skin.

• Add apple cider vinegar to this mixture of papaya juice, yogurt and oil.

• Keep this mixture in the refrigerator for at least 2 hours but not more than 3 hours.

• Add glycerine and egg white to the chilled mixture.

• Mix well and set aside.

How to Apply the Homemade Papaya and White Egg Mask

• Wash your face and neck properly with a mild face wash or soap. This helps remove all the dirt and unnecessary oils from your face, so that the papaya and white egg mask seeps into your skin properly. When this happens, your skin reaps the maximum benefits of papaya, egg whites, glycerine, apple cider vinegar, yogurt and your choice of groundnut, almond or olive oil.

• Pat your face dry. Ensure not to rub your face. This damages your skin cells, leaving it looking dry and unhealthy.

• Apply the homemade papaya and white egg mask evenly on your whole face and neck. Make sure you apply an even film of the mask all over your face and neck. This makes sure the mask dries up evenly.

• Leave the mask on for 20-30 minutes. This allows your skin to absorb all the nutrients of the mask, making it more effective.

• Rinse your face with lukewarm water.

• Pat dry with a soft and dry towel.

• Apply this homemade papaya and white egg mask at least twice a week for best results.

Benefits of Each Ingredient in Your Homemade Papaya and White Egg Mask

• Papaya: Papaya has natural bleaching properties, which help in lightening your dark skin complexion. It also has cleansing properties that help keep your skin free from impurities. Additionally, papaya is rich in water and helps hydrate your skin, leaving it soft, smooth and moisturized. Apart from this, papaya also keeps ageing signs, pimples and acne at bay. It is also very effective in fading skin spots.

• Yogurt: Yogurt is a natural moisturizer and helps rejuvenate your skin. It also reduces wrinkles and fine lines, fights acne, fades blemishes and pigmentation, soothes sunburns, reduces dark circles and treats skin infections.

• Apple Cider Vinegar: Apple cider vinegar has alpha-hydroxyl acids that help in reducing the age spots by removing the dead skin cells to reveal healthy new skin. It also helps fight acne, pimples and blemishes.

Additionally, apple cider vinegar helps maintain the pH balance of your skin, so that your skin doesn't become too oily or dry. Apart from this, it also fights wrinkles and removes toxins from your skin.

• Olive/Groundnut/Almond oil: These oils act as a natural moisturizer and keep your skin supple and healthy. They also fight the signs of ageing such as wrinkles, dark spots, fine lines and dark circles.

• Glycerine: Glycerine may look simple but it is one of the best products for skin whitening. It can be used as a skin moisturizer, a toner and a cleanser. It also helps fight pimples, acne and blackheads.

You can also use it as a sunscreen and if you want younger-looking skin. Glycerine should be your go-to beauty product, especially if you have sensitive skin.