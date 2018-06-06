Homemade Olive Oil Masks For Soft Hair

Olive oil is known as "Liquid Gold," and whoever coined that name surely chose the perfect name for it. Olive oil has a lot of benefits, both internally and externally. If consumed, it helps to prevent heart stroke, maintains healthy cholesterol level, protects the liver, etc.

This oil is used in medicine, cooking, cosmetics, soaps, fuels for traditional lamps and other purposes. Olive oil is good for the skin and hair as well. This magical oil helps to remove dandruff, controls split ends, softens the hair, detangles the hair, accelerates hair growth, removes frizz, treats irritable scalp and adds shine and volume to the hair.

So, why not use olive oil to heal our hair from the damages caused by pollution, UV rays of the sun, dirt, sweat, heat iron, blow dryers, etc.? Yes, olive oil when mixed with other ingredients will help provide your hair with the required nutrients for healthy growth and soft hair.

We do get hair masks almost in all the departmental stores but store-bought products usually have chemicals in them. Also, going into a salon every now and then will only cost you a lot of money. So, the best way to treat your hair with love is by making your own homemade hair masks.

Homemade products are always safe and best to use. Below, we have five different homemade hair masks just for you. Want strong, shiny, smooth and soft hair? Go on, have a read.

1. Egg And Olive Oil Hair Mask:

Eggs contain nutrients and proteins that help to make the hair strong. Egg whites contain enzymes that pull out the excess oil from the hair and add an instant shine to it. The rich fatty oils present in the yolk provide nourishment to dry and damaged hair and help to make the hair turn softer and shinier.

Requirements:

• For dry hair: 2 egg yolks

• For oily hair: 2 egg whites

• For normal hair: 1 egg

• 2 tablespoons of olive oil

• Wide-toothed comb

Procedure:

• Different type of hair requires different kind of treatment. So depending on your hair type, you can go ahead and use the egg.

• If you have dry hair, separate the yolk from the white and then add it into a bowl. If you have oily hair, separate the whites from the yolk.

• Now, depending on your hair type, whisk the eggs with 2 tablespoons of olive oil and make sure you get a creamy mixture.

• You can add a few more drops of olive oil if you have long hair.

How To Use:

• Before you apply this mask, make sure you shampoo your hair. Skip the conditioner.

• Part your hair with a wide-toothed comb while your hair is still damp and apply the mixture evenly.

• Make your hair into a bun and let the mixture sit on your hair for 20 minutes.

• Wash your hair with cold water and use a mild shampoo. Do not use hot or warm water.

• Use this mixture two times in a week to obtain shiny hair.

• Note: The ingredients should be cold or else your hair will smell of eggs.

• You can add essential oils of your choice to kill the egg smell.

2. Honey, Vitamin E, And Olive Oil Hair Mask:

The humectant properties present in honey help to retain moisture in the hair and keep it hydrated for a long time. The antioxidant properties that are found in honey help to keep the scalp healthy and prevent hair damage.

Vitamin E capsules are rich in antioxidant properties that help to restore dry and damaged hair. It also encourages hair growth and makes the hair turn soft and shiny.

Requirements:

• 1 tablespoon of honey

• 1 vitamin E capsule

• 3 tablespoons of extra virgin olive oil

• A shower cap

Procedure:

• In a clean bowl, add 1 tablespoon of honey with 3 tablespoons of extra virgin olive oil and one vitamin E capsule oil. Break open the capsule and add it in the mixture.

• Mix them well until you get a smooth mixture.

How To Use:

• Wash your hair with a shampoo, skip the conditioner. Let it air dry.

• Now, part your hair into small sections and apply the mixture on your hair. Make sure you cover the tip and roots of the hair with the mixture.

• Cover your hair with a shower cap for 60 minutes.

• Wash it off with a mild shampoo and a conditioner.

• For dry hair, use this mask two times in a week.

• For oily hair, use this mask one time in a week.

3. Avocado And Olive Oil Hair Mask:

The rich nutrients like omega-3 fatty acids, vitamins A, B, and E present in avocado make the avocado an excellent fruit for treating hair problems. Avocado along with olive oil makes an amazing moisturizing hair pack for dry hair. It also helps to nourish the hair from the roots to the tips and provides soft and silky hair.

Requirements:

• 2 tablespoons of olive oil

• 1 ripe avocado

• A shower cap

Procedure:

• Cut one ripe avocado and scoop out its pulp and mash it in a clean bowl. Make sure you do not leave any lumps behind.

• Now, add 2 tablespoons of olive oil in a bowl containing avocado paste.

How To Use:

• Wash your hair with a shampoo and let it air dry.

• Part your hair and apply the mixture evenly on your hair, concentrating more on the roots and tips.

• Once you've applied the mixture all over your hair, cover your hair with a shower cap.

• Let the mask sit on your hair for 45 minutes.

• Wash your hair with a mild shampoo and conditioner.

• Apply this mask once in a week for soft and shiny hair.

4. Mayonnaise And Olive Oil Hair Mask:

Mayonnaise is made of egg yolks, vinegar, and oils that help to moisturize and nourish the hair. The amino acid and L-cysteine present in mayonnaise help to promote healthy hair growth. Mayonnaise is an excellent conditioner for the hair, as it helps to retain moisture in the hair and prevents the hair from drying out. Mayonnaise and olive oil hair mask is excellent for treating dry and damaged hair.

Requirements:

• 2 tablespoons of olive oil

• 2 tablespoons of full-fat mayonnaise

• A shower cap

Procedure:

• In a clean bowl, mix 2 tablespoons of olive oil with 2 tablespoons of full-fat mayonnaise.

• Mix them until you get a smooth paste.

How To Use:

• Wash your hair with a shampoo and let it air dry.

• Now, section your hair with a comb and apply the mixture on your hair. Make sure you cover all your hair with the mixture, paying a lot more attention to the roots and tips.

• Cover your hair with a shower cap for 30 minutes.

• Wash your hair with a mild shampoo and conditioner.

• Use this mask 2 times in a week if you have an extremely dry hair. Or else you can use it 1 time in a week to obtain silky soft hair.

5. Banana And Olive Oil Hair Mask:

The rich antioxidants present in bananas help to fight the free radicals that damage the hair and add shine to the hair. Bananas also help prevent hair fall because of the potassium content and the fatty oils present in it reduces the loss of moisture.

Banana and olive oil hair mask is good for dry and damaged hair.

Requirements:

• 1 tablespoon of olive oil

• 1 ripe banana

Procedure:

• Mash one ripe banana with a fork or put it in a blender. Make it into a smooth paste.

• Add 1 tablespoon of olive oil to the banana paste and mix it well.

How To Use:

• Wash your hair with a shampoo and do not dry your hair.

• Apply the hair mask on damp hair and cover it with a shower cap.

• Leave the mask on your hair for 30 minutes.

• Wash it off with a mild shampoo.

• Use this hair mask 1 time in a week to get smooth and soft hair.

Tips To Remember:

Always use a mild sulphate-free shampoo because it is gentle on the hair and scalp.

Always use cool water to wash your hair.

Let your hair air-dry. Do not towel dry your hair. If you are using a blow dryer, use cool air.

Always wash your hair before you apply the hair masks, as this will help remove dirt and grime that's there on the scalp and hair.

Go on, ladies, give it a try.