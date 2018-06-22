Homemade Banana And Olive Oil Conditioner For Frizz-free Hair:

Dry and damaged hair is mostly due to excess styling of hair using heat tools, sun exposure, use of harsh chemicals, lack of water intake, environmental pollution, etc.

If left untreated, the hair will become rough, dry, frizzy, brittle, loses its elasticity, causes split ends and will lack shine. So, how do we restore the shine and vitality of our hair? Oh, we have some few tricks up our sleeves.

Today, we have banana and olive oil. These two beauties will help make your hair turn soft, frizz-free and shiny. You will definitely switch to homemade products after you read about the benefits you'd obtain.

Bananas are available all year round and are great for the hair. It contains various vitamins like A, C, E and other natural oils that help to treat the split ends, improves hair growth, improves hair's elasticity and provides soft and smooth hair.

The moisturizing properties found in bananas help to keep the scalp and hair hydrated. And also, it consists of 75% of water, meaning it keeps the hair moisturized.

Olive oil is known as a "Liquid Gold." And gold is always good, right? Olive oil is the oldest pressed oil that's known to mankind. This oil has a lot of benefits and people use it for their skin and overall health. And how is it good for the hair?

Well, this beautiful oil helps in accelerating hair growth because it contains essential nutrients and monounsaturated fatty acids. It also helps to treat brittle, dry and frizzy hair. The best part about this oil is, you will just require a minimal quantity of it and you can get your job done.

Whether you use olive oil as a hot oil treatment or as a regular conditioner, your hair will definitely reap the numerous benefits of this amazing oil.

So, banana and olive oil together will make for an amazing duo in treating frizzy hair. Let's check out the benefits of banana and olive oil for the hair now.

Benefits Of Banana For The Hair:

• It provides deep conditioning to the hair and hydrates each and every hair strand because bananas are rich in potassium and vitamins.

• It helps to balance the pH level of the scalp.

• Accelerates hair growth.

• Reduces split ends.

• Tames frizzy hair.

• Adds elasticity and shine to the hair.

• Treats dandruff and dry scalp.

One fruit with a lot of benefits. Isn't it amazing? Now, let's check out what olive oil can do for the hair.

Benefits Of Olive Oil For The Hair:

• It removes dandruff and keeps the scalp healthy.

• It repairs split ends.

• Helps to soften the hair.

• Aids in faster hair growth.

• Tames frizzy and unmanageable hair.

• Provides moisture and shine to the hair.

• Stops premature greying.

Wow! This magic potion will definitely make your hair strong, smooth and shiny.

Homemade Banana And Olive Oil Conditioner For Frizz-free Hair:

It's super easy to make banana and olive oil conditioner. Below are the steps on how to make it.

Requirements:

• 1 ripe banana

• 1 tablespoon of olive oil

Procedure:

• In a bowl, mash one ripe banana with the back of your fork, or you can use a blender as well.

• Now, add 1 tablespoon of olive oil and blend it well. Make it into a smoothie-like texture, so that you don't end up having chunks of banana pieces on your hair.

• Wet your hair and apply this paste all over your hair and massage it on to your scalp in a circular motion.

• Leave this paste on your scalp for 30 minutes.

• Rinse your hair with normal water.

• Use this conditioner every alternate day to get a frizz-free, shiny hair.

• Note: If you still have banana chunks stuck to your hair, do not worry. Just let it dry and once it's 90% dried, untangle your hair using a wide tooth comb, starting from the end and then slowly work your way up. This will help remove the leftover pieces of banana from your hair.

There are millions of options for hair treatments and conditioners available for purchase at the drug store, online, departmental store, etc., and we tend to spend a lot of money on products that are crafted to help us get beautiful hair.

Have you ever looked at the ingredients in your favourite bottle of conditioner? There are various chemicals present where you can't even pronounce its name, so why do you want to damage your hair in the long run when you can get the same benefit by using a homemade product, right?

It's time that we go all natural and feed our hair with healthy nutrients. Your hair can make or break your appearance, so always treat it right. Take care of that beautiful mane.

So, go ahead and make this simple homemade banana and olive oil hair conditioner and put that lost shine back to your beautiful hair.