Homemade Apple Cider Vinegar And Onion Juice Mask To Get Rid Of Age Spots

It is no secret that exposure to sun rays can cause a myriad of troubling skin conditions. However, did you know that years of exposure can cause brown spots on your skin? These brown spots are popularly referred to as age spots.

Though painless, these spots can be quite prominent and become a source of embarrassment. They usually pop up at places like the face, back of the hands, shoulders, back and feet.

These spots occur when excess melanin gathers upon the surface of the skin as a result of excessive sun exposure over a long period of time. The skin on the area where these spots pop up may also end up becoming rough and scaly.

There are cosmetic procedures that can fade away these spots. But if you are looking for a natural, safe and affordable way to treat these age spots, then do read on, as today at Boldsky, we're sharing the details of a homemade mask that can reduce the appearance of age spots.

This mask is made with wondrous skincare ingredients like apple cider vinegar, onion juice and honey. All these ingredients combined together can fight off increased pigmentation, repair damage caused by years of sun exposure and assist with skin cell regeneration.

In addition, it can be prepared in a jiffy and can go well with all skin types. Made with natural ingredients, this homemade mask is less likely to irritate your skin; however, to be on a safer side, test it on a patch of skin before using it for age spot treatment.

Here is the recipe you need to follow to whisk this mask at home:

What You'll Need:

½ teaspoon of apple cider vinegar

2-3 teaspoons of honey

1 teaspoon of onion juice

Method Of Preparation:

• Take a glass bowl, put all the components in it.

• Stir thoroughly to get a smooth material ready.

• Smear it on the affected area.

• Let it sit there for 15 minutes.

• Wipe off the residue with a wet washcloth.

• Follow up by rinsing your skin with cold water.

• Pat your skin dry and apply a light moisturizer.

Frequency:

To fade away age spots, you can use this homemade mask at least 2-3 times a week.

Benefits Of Apple Cider Vinegar For Skin:

• Apple cider vinegar contains alpha-hydroxy acids that assist in reducing the prominence of age spots.

• Being packed with antifungal properties enables apple cider vinegar to combat acne-causing bacteria and help the skin stay free of unsightly breakouts.

• Certain compounds present in apple cider vinegar also help it regulate the pH level of the skin.

• Topical application of apple cider vinegar can also help draw out toxins and impurities from your skin pores.

• It can also improve the elasticity of your skin and help ward off common skin problems like cellulite.

Benefits Of Onion For Skin:

• Onions are packed with acids that can fight off skin discolouration and treat common problems like age spots.

• A powerhouse of sulphur, onions can safeguard the skin from free radical damage and keep premature signs of ageing at bay.

• They also contain vitamin C that can provide deep nourishment to the skin and provide a radiant glow to it.

• Topical application of onion juice can exfoliate your skin. It gets into the deep layers and removes the accumulated dead skin cells.

Benefits Of Honey For Skin:

• Honey can effectively rejuvenate the skin and reduce the appearance of prominent age spots.

• A storehouse of powerful antioxidants, honey can also slow down the ageing process of the skin and reduce the appearance of wrinkles and fine lines.

• Application of honey can impart a naturally radiant glow and even out the skin tone.

• Being a natural humectant, honey can soften the skin's texture and help it become soft and supple.

Essential Tips To Follow For Age Spots:

• Always protect your skin with a sunscreen when stepping out, as exposure to harmful UV rays can enhance the prominence of the existing age spots and may even cause new ones to develop.

• Try using natural skin-bleaching remedies like onion juice, lemon juice, etc., on a regular basis to fade away the spots.

So, give this homemade mask a try to reduce the appearance of age spots.