8 Simple Home Remedies For Back Acne That Actually Work

Life already has its fair share of inconveniences in store for us. We didn't really need acne to add to it. But, we don't have a choice, do we? Most of the time, acne show up uninvited, at the eleventh hour, and to take matters worse, they don't leave us that easily, especially the scars. Thankfully, we have solutions to this problem, right in our kitchens!

Back acne can be very painful and difficult to manage. Are you one of those people who has tried and tested most remedies and still hasn't got the desired result? Don't worry a lot of us are on the same boat. The good news is that you can get rid of them as in the case of acne elsewhere on the body.

The truth is that our skin can actually heal acne and scars on its own, but it takes a lot of time to do so. To speed up this process and get quick results, we can make use of these 8 simple natural remedies, which contain the ingredients that you already have in your kitchen, and find one that works for you. But the first step towards eradicating back acne is to find the cause of it.

What causes back acne?

Just like our face, there are sebaceous glands on the back which secrete Sebum - a waxy, oily substance. Its primary function is to keep our skin and hair lubricated. It also protects our skin from external agents like bacteria. But sometimes, the glands overproduce and secrete more Sebum which, along with the dead skin cells and bacteria, build up and clog our hair follicles, thereby causing acne.

If you use certain oils, body lotions or sunscreen, you have a higher chance of getting acne, as these products can be harsh on the skin. There are also other factors like side effects from your medications, unhealthy lifestyle, lack of proper skin care, etc. Then there are those factors over which you have no control over - genetics, hormones, sweat, etc. Now that you know what causes acne, let's jump over to how it can be treated!

1. Aloe Vera - the wonder plant!

Is there anything that this plant cannot heal? Aloe Vera gel is an all-rounder multipurpose serum we can gift our bodies. This natural anti-inflammatory, antimicrobial gel not just kills the acne-causing bacteria; it also heals damaged skin and reduces acne scarring. Moreover, it has a cooling effect that you'll love! Extract the fresh gel from the leaf by cutting it open, and directly apply it on the affected areas. You can also buy the gel if it isn't available in the form of leaves. Use it twice daily for the best results.

2. Lemon

This is yet another super-fruit full of Vitamin C which serves multiple purposes. Lemon juice is a natural bleaching agent which lightens skin (oh, and also hairs in case you were wondering how you can lighten them naturally) by increasing the collagen in your skin and will almost completely erase your acne scars and prevent them from returning with regular use.

Lemon juice is also an antibacterial agent which fights the acne causing bacteria and, at the same time, removes dead skin cells and unclogs pores. Squeeze a lemon and apply the juice to the affected areas using a cotton ball. Rinse with water after 20 minutes. You can also rub a slice of it directly on your skin.

Alternatively, you can create a scrub by adding sugar or salt to the slice of lemon and then use it on your skin. Word of caution - lemon juice can be a little harsh for people with very sensitive skin and you might want to dilute it or not use it at all.

3. Tomato

Tomatoes are rich in salicylic acid as well as Vitamin C. The combination of these two effectively wipes out acne and lightens and repairs damaged skin. Tomatoes also contain carotenes which act as natural antioxidants and anti-inflammatory agents which are very beneficial to the body in general!

As in the case of lemons, you can directly rub slices of tomato or apply its pulp on the affected areas, let sit for 15 minutes and rinse off with water. Do this twice every day for best results. Or you can mix equal parts of tomato juice and lemon juice with half the amount of honey, apply on the areas, leave for 10 minutes and rinse with water. Again, like lemons, tomato can be harsh for people with very sensitive skin.

4. Olive Oil

This is by far the easiest remedy for back acne. You just have to apply some olive oil to the affected parts before you to go to sleep (or as time permits) and wash it off with water the following morning. Olive oil is rich in vitamins, minerals and antioxidants which reduce the inflammation caused by acne, while also acting as a moisturizer which heals the acne naturally.

5. Honey

Now, now, resist your temptation to soothe your taste buds and pamper your back with some honey. Honey is also an antibacterial, antibiotic agent which will reduce your acne, and at the same time contain any infections from spreading further. All you need to do is apply some honey to the affected area, leave for 10 minutes and rinse with preferably warm water. You can do this twice or thrice a day to get quick results!

6. Turmeric

Turmeric can be easily found in our kitchens and we often underestimate their potential. When you're in need of a total cleansing outside and inside your body, turmeric will be your best friend! It contains Curcumin which reduces inflammation and pain and fights harmful bacteria which cause acne. You can drink turmeric milk to cleanse your body from the inside. For managing acne, mix 2 tsp of turmeric powder with sesame oil and apply the paste on the affected areas. Leave it for an hour and rinse.

7. Egg Whites

Everybody knows that egg whites are rich in proteins. But did you know that these proteins can also heal acne-scarring? Well, our skin needs these proteins to build new cellular tissue in order to eliminate the scars. Unlike other cases, you should not whisk the whites but apply them directly in their natural form. Rinse with water.

8. Yoghurt

Yoghurt is full of lactic acid and other natural acids which lighten and repair skin and speed up the process of healing acne. Apply some unsweetened, plain yoghurt to the affected area, leave for 15 minutes and rinse thoroughly with water. Do this once daily for optimum results!

The best advantage of natural remedies is that you can try them on your skin until you find the right one that works for, without having to worry about causing further damage to the skin. Now you can say goodbye to your back acne and scarring Au Naturel! But if your acne still doesn't seem to leave you, consider visiting a dermatologist as your acne could be a bigger problem than you think.