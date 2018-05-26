Here's How Avocados Can Keep Your Hair Healthy

Avocado, popularly known as the 'butter fruit', is a pear-shaped fruit that is much in demand due to its health and beauty benefits. It is very good for the skin as well as the hair, apart from the range of health benefits it offers.

Native to America, this fleshy fruit is loaded with essential nutrients and hence is beneficial for the health, skin, and hair. It was the Egyptians who first used this fruit to promote hair growth and prevent hair loss, and since then, the fruit has been an important part of hair care routine.

This article focuses on the benefits of avocados for hair care, and how to best use this fruit in your hair care routine.

Benefits Of Avocados

Revitalises Dry, Damaged Hair

When used in the form of oil, avocado oil is great in revitalizing dry, dull and damaged hair. It deep-conditions your tresses, leaving them look lustrous and full of life. The rich presence of proteins and amino acids in avocado will penetrate your scalp, helping it heal, nourish and improve the overall health of the hair.

Instead of avocado oil, you can also use mashed avocado to massage your scalp. In fact, avocado is believed to even reverse the signs of damaged hair. It prevents split ends too, which is often a sign of dry, damaged hair.

An effective avocado remedy for dry, damaged, frizzy hair would be to just mash half an avocado in a blender. Add 2 tbsp of avocado oil to this and massage it into your scalp and hair. Leave it on for fifteen minutes and shampoo as usual. Alternatively, just warm a few drops of avocado oil, and massage it on your hair, particularly focusing on the hair tips to prevent split ends. Then, shampoo as usual.

Works As A Deep Hair Conditioner

Avocado works as an effective conditioner, particularly for dry hair, as it is creamy and heavy. You just have to massage your hair with mashed avocado paste, leave it on for 15 minutes, and rinse off. It gives you soft, healthy-looking hair. It conditions damaged and dry hair, controlling frizz.

Alternatively, blend together a ripe avocado, 2 tbsp each of olive oil and honey. Add 2 to 3 drops of lavender essential oil too, if you like. Massage this on to damp hair. Use a shower cap and leave it on for fifteen minutes. Rinse and wash as usual. This makes your hair soft, shiny and smooth.

Adds Shine To Your Hair

The high content of fats and vitamins, apart from omega-3 fatty acids present in avocados, can work well in adding shine and beauty to your locks.

Just mash up an avocado, add quarter cup of olive oil and a tbsp of lemon juice. Put everything in a bowl and mix it up. Apply this paste on your hair. Leave it on for 20 minutes. Rinse and shampoo as usual.

Arrests Hair Loss & Promotes Hair Growth

If hair loss is your concern, you should consider using avocados. The fruit is great for stimulating hair growth and controlling hair loss. Generally, deficiency of vitamins can result in hair loss and related hair problems. The Vitamin B and Vitamin E present in avocado help in strengthening the hair strands, protecting it from damage, which in turn prevents hair loss. Just massage avocado oil in gentle circular movements into your scalp. Leave it on for about an hour and wash off.

Adds Moisture To Your Hair

A dry scalp may be the reason behind an itchy scalp and other hair problems. Avocado oil penetrates into the epidermis layer and keeps the scalp moisturized. It also stimulates hair follicles and improves blood circulation, detangles hair, without making it greasy.

A good hair-softening mask would be to combine avocado with egg yolk, use it to nourish and soften your hair. Mash a ripe avocado and mix it with an egg yolk. Add a tbsp of coconut oil and massage the mixture into your hair and scalp. Leave it on for 15 to 20 minutes, followed by shampoo and conditioning. This hair mask acts as a deep conditioner, softening brittle and dry hair, adding lustre and shine.

Treats Dandruff

Avocado is great for dandruff treatment. However, for the treatment of dandruff, it is the seeds of the fruit that are used, and not the fruit pulp. The seeds can be powdered. Add about 2 tbsp of this powder to a tbsp of honey and mix well. Apply this paste on the scalp and massage for a few minutes and rinse well with warm water.

So, hope you now know that avocados do not just taste great, but they make your hair look gorgeous too, banishing all hair troubles along the way.