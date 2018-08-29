Dyeing Your Hair? Here's Everything You Need To Know

You could be having mixed feelings about dyeing your hair, especially if it is the very first time for you. Whether you get your hair coloured at a salon or do it yourself at home, there are a few basic tips and tricks, being aware of which can be quite helpful and also save you the trouble of messing up when choosing to dye your hair.

What Is Hair Dyeing?

Hair dyeing, also referred to as hair colouring, is the technique of altering the colour of your hair. Ideally, people colour their hair for cosmetic reasons, such as when a lot of grey hair appears.

Changing the colour of the hair is the newest trend, and you might be tempted to experiment with different hair colours. Sometimes, hair colouring is also done to restore the natural colour of the hair after it has been discoloured due to different hair treatments.

Initially, the entire hair was coloured using just one single colour, but the newest trend is to mix colours and let there be shades of them on the hair. Highlighting refers to certain portions of the hair being coloured with lighteners. Lowlighting refers to certain portions of the hair being coloured with dark colours.

Benefits Of Hair Dyeing

Other than just covering up the signs of ageing, hair dyeing can offer you some other benefits as well.

• People with scanty hair should once in a while try colouring their hair which would make it appear voluminous. Dyeing is known to plump the hair shaft. It would make your hair appear much thicker.

• Colouring creates the illusion of more hair. So, it works great for men or women who see a good amount of hair loss. Dyeing is a temporary solution for thinning hair. This is because it plumps your hair and reduces the appearance of thinning patches.

• It adds shine to your hair. Moreover, colouring using a subtle colour would create the right hue and make your hair shine with every reflection of the light. Hair appears more vibrant this way.

• Your natural hair colour might not suit your skin tone. You can experiment with other colours to see the one that makes your other features stand out.

• The all-natural colour options are the best as they cause minimal damage. Unlike regular hair dyes, these colours will not strip the hair cuticle to add colour through chemicals; instead, they would deposit colour into the hair.

Everything You Need To Know About Hair Dyeing

It is always a good idea to know what you are getting yourself into before you set out to colour your hair. Read on to know all about the dos and don'ts when colouring your hair.

• Research is very important

It is important to gather some information and knowledge before you indulge in colouring your hair. Ideally, most colourists do have their Instagram pages which you might want to look at. You should be aware of the right tools and the right colourist before getting your hair coloured.

If you have decided to get the dyeing done at a salon, you would need to get it done through a specialist.

Make sure the colourist is an experienced one. Take the colouring decision wisely and discuss with the colourist about what kind of hair colour change you are exactly looking for. You might also want to consider the financial aspect of the colouring job as well.

• Try on a few highlights

Achieving the perfect hue for your complexion can be a tough call. You would need to choose the trial and error method. However, there are basic tips that you can follow to try out a few highlights.

You should avoid warmth in your highlights, if you have a pink undertone. If you have a warm skin tone, then you should choose cool tones such as beige blondes for your highlights. For neutral skin tones, you could go for cool or warm blonde hues.

• Be a bit flexible

If you have visited a salon to get your hair coloured, you ought to be a bit flexible. The end result might not be the exact same colour how you would have imagined. This is why being specific to your hair stylist is important.

You could have a brief discussion before the colourist begins his or her job. This way you would be able to communicate your requirements and expectations better.

• Dyeing might change your hair texture

You should be prepared to see a change in your hair texture post colouring. Colourists say that after dyeing your hair, your hair becomes more manageable.

Getting a single process colour opens up the hair follicles making the styling of your hair an easier process. Colouring also adds volume to your hair.

• Dyes can irritate your skin

Hair colouring products are loaded with chemicals which can cause skin irritation. Ideally, you should be performing a patch test to ensure that the hair dye product that you are going to use suits your skin and does not lead to allergic reactions.

Most of the time the presence of the ingredient called paraphenylenediamine is the prime culprit behind skin rashes and allergic reactions.

• It could be a task to go back to your original hair colour

To go back to the original hair colour, you would need to get rid of the artificial colour on your hair (which can actually be a tough task, especially if you have too many bold colours on your hair). You would need professional help to go back to your natural hair colour.

A bleach wash needs to be performed with a low peroxide content and shampoo mixed with hair bleach. A colour remover can also be used which works by shrinking the artificial colour molecules down and then allowing you to wash it all off.

• Dyed hair has high maintenance

Dyed hair needs to be looked after in a good way so that the colour can be retained. You would need to invest in colour-safe hair products. The shampoo and conditioner that you use should be created for colour-treated hair.

Hair Coloring Applying Tips: इन तरीकों से हेयर कलर का पड़ेगा बढ़िया इफैक्ट | Boldsky

Tips To Care For Dyed Hair

• Do not use a harsh shampoo that can make your hair dull and lifeless.

• Let your hair dry naturally before you style it.

• Indulge in conditioning your hair often.

• You can re-colour, but not too frequently. Waiting at least a couple of months is recommended.