Is Mustard Oil Effective In Treating Dark Spots?

Extracted from mustard seeds, mustard oil (sarso ka tel) is one of the most renowned oils worldwide and it is used for a variety of purposes. This glorified oil has always been used for culinary, health-related and beauty-related purposes.

The dark reddish colour and pungent taste of this oil make it stand out. And, for ages, this oil has been used for treating a myriad of skin ailments.

Replete with essential vitamins and omega-3 fatty acids, mustard oil is a great skin care ingredient. It is often used as a key ingredient in many commercial skin care products.

While there are many skin woes that this oil can tackle, there is one particular issue that can be treated with this oil. The one that we're referring to is dark spots.

Presence of dark spots on the skin can make a person feel conscious of their appearance. And, this problem is highly common among people above the age of 25. That is why there are tons of spot-treating creams and masks available in the beauty stores these days.

However, if you're looking for a natural way to reduce the prominence of dark spots, then you should try using natural remedies like mustard oil. Read on to know more about this oil and the way in which it can reduce dark spots whilst boosting your skin's health.

Where Is Mustard Oil Derived From?

Traditionally mustard oil was renowned in Eastern cooking. It was also famous for its medicinal properties in countries like India and Rome. Attained from pressing the seeds of a mustard plant, mustard oil has been around for ages. Once the oil is extracted from the seeds, it goes through the distillation process.

Benefits Of Mustard Oil For Skin:

• Mustard oil's real strength lies in its ability to eliminate dark spots and treat skin pigmentation. Its application can even out the skin tone.

• The high content of omega-3 fatty acids in mustard oil enables it to tackle acne problem. Regular application of this oil can prevent your skin from breaking out.

• This natural oil also possesses anti-inflammatory properties that can come in handy while dealing with sensitive skin type.

• Compounds in mustard oil such as vitamin B complex, A and E make this oil an exceptional remedy for brightening the skin's complexion. Topical application of this oil can help your skin glow radiantly and look bright even without any make-up on.

• The skin-lightening abilities of mustard oil enable it to tackle suntan. Applying it to the affected area can remove tanning.

• The anti-bacterial nature of mustard oil makes it an amazing remedy for keeping the skin free of infections.

What Causes Dark Spots?

- Exposure to harsh UV rays emitted by the sun can cause severe damage to the skin and lead to the occurrence of dark spots.

- Skin pigmentation is another condition that can cause dark spots to occur on the surface of the skin. In this condition, dark patches and spots pop up on different parts of the face.

- Ageing can cause an excess production of melanin in the skin. This, in turn, can cause dark spots to occur on the skin.

Does Mustard Oil Help In Reducing Dark Spots?

There are a plethora of ways in which mustard oil is known to benefit skin and tackle unsightly problems. For years women have used this oil in several different ways to promote the skin's natural beauty and banish dark spots. However, the one method that is famous for its effectiveness is the direct application of mustard oil to the troubled areas.

Massaging this oil on the dark spots is considered to be quite effective. It gets into the deep layers of the skin and reduces the appearance of dark spots. Alternatively, you can make a pack of mustard oil, gram flour and coconut oil to lighten dark spots.

Dark spots caused by exposure to sunrays, pigmentation, etc., can be eliminated with the help of mustard oil. So, incorporate this exceptional oil into your beauty routine.

Disclaimer: Before applying mustard oil directly or with other ingredients to your face, do a patch test to check if it suits your skin type.