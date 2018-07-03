Do Coconut & Castor Oil Help In Hair Growth?

If you're looking for ways to grow your hair, castor and coconut oils can be used to aid in quick and healthy hair growth. Hair that is healthy will grow approximately 1/4 inch to 1/2 inch every month.

In order to optimize growth and ensure that your hair will grow at its highest possible speed, you need to attain and maintain that coveted healthy hair status.

Everyone has a genetic length that their hair will grow to, but this length is often confused with damaged hair that breaks off before growing to its fullest potential.

Castor oil is extremely nourishing; your hair will become thicker naturally when you add it to coconut oil, and apply the mix to your hair. The combination of both oils has a lot of benefits.

They are natural ingredients that can add shine and lustre to your hair by giving it all the nutrients it needs. Read on to find out how you can use coconut and castor oil to promote hair growth.

Things To Do Before You Consider Growing Your Hair

Your first step to getting longer hair is to trim off unhealthy hair. Cut split ends to keep them from causing further breakage to your hair; doing so will make it easier to attain healthy, longer hair. Healthy hair can be trimmed less often.

Your hair will grow at a slower pace if it's unhealthy and full of split ends. In fact, there are chances that your hair will stop growing after a certain length. This is mainly because your hair in not getting all the nutrients it requires and your unhealthy hair is preventing the growth of new and healthy hair.

Castor Oil For Hair Growth

Castor oil is derived from the castor bean. Castor's lubricant properties moisturize hair and help to diminish breakage, therefore assisting in its growth. To apply, separate your hair into small sections and then using cotton balls, apply the castor oil to your scalp and massage it in with your fingers.

Some people use castor oil to grow longer hair or to treat hair loss, also known as alopecia. It's marketed as a treatment for dry scalp and other scalp conditions as well.

While the average human hair follicle grows just over a centimetre a month, some claim anecdotally that using castor oil once a month can spur growth three to five times the normal rate. There is no clinical evidence to support this, however.

Coconut Oil For Hair Growth

People have used coconut oil on the hair for thousands of years. Especially in the coastal areas, including Sri Lanka, Malaysia, Indonesia and some parts of the Caribbean where coconuts grow in abundance they are used for almost everything, for example, as soaps, for polishing wood or to fight inflammation.

In the western world, coconut oil became popular because of its vitamin and mineral density. Applied regularly, it keeps the hair healthy and fights hair loss. Hair becomes dry and brittle, which is why it is crucial to restoring the hair protein to a balanced content. Coconut oil contains all the essential hair nutrients that hair follicles need in order to be restored to their original state.

The fatty acids present in coconut oil protect the hair from breaking by working with the proteins naturally found in hair, therefore enabling it to grow. The lauric acid in particular is brilliant at hair care.

Even without castor oil, coconut oil can be used to promote hair growth. Apply coconut oil and either shampoo it after a couple of hours or leave it overnight in your hair for a deeper treatment. For best results, use a chemical-free shampoo that is gentle on your hair yet strong enough to remove all oil residue. Otherwise, the excess oil can make your hair look greasy.

To get the best results from using coconut oil, we suggest that you try to stick to extra virgin, organic, and raw types of coconut oil. This means that you are using the purest form of the oil on your hair, minus the additives and chemical ingredients.

How To Use Coconut & Castor Oil To Help In Hair Growth

1. Put on an old T-shirt to prevent staining your clothes.

2. Section off your hair.

3. Put on the rubber gloves and begin applying a mixture of castor and coconut oil to your scalp using the applicator brush. Massage the oil into your scalp.

4. Apply the mixture of castor and coconut oil to the rest of your hair, using the comb to ensure even coverage. It doesn't need to be soaked through with oil, but all of your hair should be moist.

5. Once applied, put the shower cap on, ensuring all hair is tucked inside.

6. Clean up any oil drippings with the towel.

7. Leave the shower cap on for at least two hours. This gives the oil enough time to penetrate the scalp, hair follicles, and hair shaft.

8. After two hours, wash your hair with shampoo and conditioner.