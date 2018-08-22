Does Cactus Water Help In Stopping Hair Breakage?

When it comes to hair, women are very protective about it because no one likes scanty hair on their scalp, right? But there are times when we forget to put brakes on our styling journey, like the use of chemical products, hot iron, curling iron, blow dryer, etc. All these result in dryness, and dryness results in hair breakage, meaning the hair shaft breaks resulting in split ends and hence the strands become shorter.

Before your hair breaks, you will notice that it loses colour and has split ends. Sometimes dry weather, low humidity, and washing your hair with hard water also cause the hair to dry out and hence cause breakage.

But that does not mean you should stop styling your hair. You can still use your styling machines, provided you give a proper treatment to your hair. You can simply oil it every once in a week, apply a hair mask, go for a hair spa every once a month, etc. This way your hair will be happy and so will you be, too.

Today, in this article, we will teach you various home remedies to treat hair breakage and also learn if cactus water helps in stopping hair breakage or not. If you are interested to know more about cactus water, then you've come to the right page. Let us understand what cactus water is and how it is beneficial for the hair. Come, let's take a look:

The image of cactus generally brings up dry, arid, hot desert, right? It's because of the environment that cactus plants generally store tons of water to survive. Cactus water is rich in antioxidants and contains hydrating properties.

Hydration is important for the hair as it keeps the scalp moisturized and prevents the hair from falling and breaking. It is also rich in iron and amino acids that are essential for hair growth.

Cactus And Fenugreek Conditioner

Here is a conditioner that you can prepare at home with cactus as one of the ingredients to stop hair breakage.

Requirements:

• 2/3 cups of fenugreek powder

• 3 medium cactus leaves

• 6 cups of distilled water

• 4 cups of water

Procedure:

• Clean the cactus leaves and cut them into 4 pieces.

• In a bowl, grate the leaves into a pulp.

• Add the distilled water.

• Let it sit for 3 hours.

• Now in a separate bowl, add the water and fenugreek powder.

• Let it sit for 3 hours. The mixture will become thick.

• Combine both in one bowl.

• Strain the juice from the mixture and store it in a bottle.

• Refrigerate and store it for up to 3 weeks.

• After washing your hair, apply this conditioner on your hair and leave it for 10 minutes.

• Wash it off with normal water.

• Use this every time you wash your hair.

Benefits Of Cactus Water For Hair

Cactus water possesses a great deal of benefit for the scalp and hair. It revitalizes the hair, keeps it hydrated, and makes it strong and healthy. Cactus water is loaded with vitamin E, which acts as a natural conditioner for the hair. It helps to provide shine and volume and also protects your hair from sun damage. There you go, ladies, rejuvenate your hair with the goodness of cactus water.

Home Remedies For Stopping Hair Breakage

There are various home remedies that aid in protecting the hair from breakage. So, today we will list simple and easy home remedies just for you.

1. Vitamins:

Your hair follicles require proper blood supply and nutrition for the hair to stop breaking. So, vitamins C and D3, and biotin help to enhance the health of your hair. Vitamin C helps in the production of collagen, the base for the formation of blood vessels. Vitamin D3 helps in the production of keratin, a component that makes up your hair. Biotin is necessary for hair growth.

You can add these vitamins in your everyday diet. These include leafy vegetables, eggs, cheese, and citrus fruits.

2. Coconut oil:

Coconut oil contains fatty acids known as lauric acid that helps to protect the hair.

Requirements:

• 1-2 tablespoons of coconut oil

• Shower cap

Procedure:

• Massage coconut oil all over your scalp and cover it with a shower cap. Leave it overnight.

• Wash your hair with a mild shampoo.

• Do this at least once a week.

3. Argan oil:

Argan oil is loaded with vitamins A, E, and C and antioxidant properties that help to protect the hair from damage. It also contains omega-6 fatty acids and linoleic acid that keep the hair hydrated and moisturized.

Requirements:

• 4-5 drops of argan oil

Procedure:

• Apply the argan oil on your scalp and massage it gently.

• Leave it on for 1-2 hours and wash it off with normal water and a mild shampoo.

• Apply this oil every 2 times a week.

4. Aloe vera:

Aloe vera contains anti-inflammatory, antifungal, and moisturizing properties that prevent the hair from breakage and aloe vera also helps to restore the pH of your hair.

Requirements:

• ½ tablespoon of aloe vera gel

• ½ tablespoon of almond oil

Procedure:

• In a bowl mix the aloe vera gel and almond oil.

• Apply this mixture all over your scalp.

• Leave the mixture on your head for 30 minutes.

• Wash it off with normal water.

• Do this 2 times a week.

5. Apple cider vinegar:

Apple cider vinegar helps to balance the pH level of your scalp because it contains acetic acid. Acetic acid keeps your hair soft and prevents breakage.

Requirements:

• 1 tablespoon of ACV

• 2 cups of water

Procedure:

• In a bowl mix ACV and water.

• Use this solution after you shampoo your hair.

• Do this once a week.