DIY Rosemary Rub For Dry Scalp

A dry scalp occurs when the scalp has too little moisture, resulting in itching, irritation and flaking. It also causes the hair to look dry, since the production of natural oil from the scalp is less. Natural oil helps to condition the hair. People with dry skin are often prone to dry scalp. There is a thin line between dandruff and dry scalp and there is one way to differentiate between the two, and that is by evaluating the appearance of the flakes.

Dandruff flakes are larger in size, white or yellow in colour and may even look oily. Dry scalp has smaller dry flakes and may improve with less usage of shampoo on the scalp. Dandruff, however, is caused due to fungal infection. Both conditions make the scalp irritated and itchy.

There are other causes for a dry scalp, such as having too high or low metabolism, liver or kidney disease, diabetes, asthma, environmental pollution, excessive use of chemical products, medications that cause dehydration, etc.

We all tend to look for a quick solution but it is important to be knowledgeable and understand that there are natural alternatives to every solution. Being said that, today we will understand the importance of rosemary and how it will help us in combating dry scalp and scalp-related problems.

You may ask, "Why rosemary when there are other herbs as well?" To answer that question, rosemary is a common and easily accessible herb. It has needle-live leaves, is green in colour and has a strong smell. Its contribution to the hair is all purpose. Let's check out the benefits of rosemary for the hair.

Benefits Of Rosemary For Hair

• Rosemary helps to stimulate and improve blood circulation to the scalp and aids in hair growth.

• The antibacterial properties present in rosemary help to make the scalp clean and also ward off any kind of scalp infections.

• It also helps to fight off premature greying of hair.

• It treats an irritated, flaky and dry scalp. It also eliminates dandruff.

• It normalizes the function of the sebaceous glands.

Since we know the benefits of rosemary, let us make a simple homemade hair mask to treat dry scalp. Come, let's check it out.

How To Treat Dry Scalp Using Rosemary Rub

Ingredients:

• 8 drops of rosemary oil

• 8 drops of cedarwood oil

• 8 drops of tea tree oil

• 8 drops of lemongrass oil

• 8 tablespoons of extra virgin olive oil

• 8 tablespoons of castor oil

• 2 capsules of vitamin E oil

How to do:

• In a small bowl, add castor oil and extra virgin olive oil and mix them well.

• Now place this bowl in a large bowl containing hot water. This will help warm the oils.

• Now, remove the smaller bowl from the warm water when the oil gets warm.

• Now add rosemary, cedarwood, tea tree and lemongrass oil to the warm oil.

• Add the capsules of vitamin E oil.

• Now mix them well.

How to apply:

• Apply a few drops of the oil mixture on your palm and gently massage it on your scalp with your fingertips. Do not use too much oil, else you'll require a lot of shampoo. Massage your scalp for 5-10 minutes as it helps to improve blood circulation.

• Leave the oil on your scalp overnight.

• Wash it off with a mild shampoo.

• Oil your hair at least once a week.

Why it works:

Rosemary oil is packed with antioxidants and antibacterial and antifungal properties that help to cure scalp-related problems. It promotes healing and aids in hair growth. It is also rich in phytochemicals, meaning it helps in reducing grey hair and hair fall. Rosemary assists in dilating the blood vessels and therefore keeping the scalp moisturized.

Castor oil contains omega-6 fatty acid, which helps in the acceleration of blood circulation in the scalp, hence promoting hair growth. It also keeps the scalp hydrated and nourished preventing the scalps and roots from drying out.

Olive oil helps to moisturize the scalp and reduces flaking. It also helps to reduce an itchy, dry scalp and promotes hair growth.

Cedarwood oil helps to balance the secretion of the sebaceous glands. It contains antiseptic properties that help to treat bacterial and fungal problems, including dandruff. Moreover, it adds shine to the hair.

Tea tree oil contains antibacterial, antioxidant and antiseptic properties that stimulate hair growth and also heal dry scalp and flakiness.

Lemongrass oil helps to strengthen hair follicles and promotes hair growth. It also helps to treat scalp problems and prevents the skin from drying out.

Home Remedies For Treating Dry Scalp

1. Warm oil massage:

A warm oil massage is the easiest and the most effective way to restore lost moisture back to the scalp.

• For that you can use 2-3 tablespoons of warm coconut oil and massage it on your scalp for

• 5 minutes.

• Leave it on for 1-2 hours and wash it off with a mild shampoo.

• Do an oil massage 2 times a week.

2. Aloe vera:

Aloe vera is a great skin moisturizer and an effective home remedy to treat dry scalp.

• Extract the gel from the aloe vera plant and apply it directly on your scalp.

• Leave it on for 20-30 minutes.

• Wash your hair with a mild shampoo.

• Use this gel 2 times a week.

3. Yogurt:

Yogurt contains antifungal and antibacterial properties that help to keep your scalp free from infections.

Apply plain yogurt on your scalp and massage your scalp for 10 minutes.

Let the yogurt sit on your hair for half an hour.

Wash your hair with lukewarm water followed by a mild shampoo.

Use this remedy 2-3 times a week.