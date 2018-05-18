Rose petals have been used in skin care for ages now. The umpteen benefits of rose petals have made it a perfect natural beauty ingredient to be used in many cosmetics as well as homemade face packs. Taking care of your skin naturally has indeed become necessary, in this changing climate and dreadful pollution.

Rose petals and milk play a very important role in nourishing your skin naturally. Rose petals and milk have been extensively used by most of the skin care products these days, as it's a one-stop solution for all the skin types and arising skin issues.

Make this simple DIY rose petals and milk face pack for radiant skin and make sure your skin never sees a dull day ever again. Here's how to pamper your skin from the naturally available ingredients, and avoid loading your skin with so many harsh chemicals available in the market.

DIY Rose Petals And Milk Face Pack

Ingredients:

Ground rose petals

2 teaspoons of milk

2 teaspoons of gram flour

Directions for use :

1) Mix the ground rose petals along with 2 teaspoons of gram flour.

2) Add 2 teaspoons of raw milk to the mixture and mix it well.

3) Apply the mixture to your face and let it dry.

4) After 15 minutes, cleanse your face with cold water.

5) Repeat it by applying the mixture 2 times in a day to see the quick change.

How does this work?

Rose petals act as a natural oil controller and cleanser. They contain soothing properties that will help remove the residual oil and dirt and keep your face feeling fresh. It is also known as an excellent skin moisturizer. It is perfect to be applied by ladies with oily as well as dry skin. One of the best uses of rose petals is that it is a natural skin toner, it balances your natural pH of the skin and imparts a natural glow by keeping away bacteria and skin infections. Rose petal and milk face pack makes your skin naturally light.

Gram flour is an excellent ingredient to treat pimples and it acts as a natural tan remover. It works great in exfoliating your dead skin cells off your face and hence makes it glow. Gram flour also helps in removing the tiny facial hair naturally. This is a blessing for women who suffer from hormonal imbalances and have hair growth on their face. Gram flour also contains skin tightening properties and can make your skin look more youthful.

Milk is another amazing natural ingredient in this face pack that makes it so good. Milk contains lactic acid. It is known to be extremely powerful in healing the damaged skin cells. It can be used even normally on a daily basis by applying it topically to your face. Use raw milk to apply to your face using a clean cotton ball for an effective skin repair. Lactic acid acts as a lipid structure similar to the body's natural skin lipid.

Rose petals milk face pack can be made instantly, with ingredients from your pantry. It is easy to make at home and completely safe to be applied to any skin type. If you do not have fresh petals, you can also use dry rose petals. Take some dry rose leaves, grind them into a powder and use it for this face pack. The leftover can be stored in an airtight container for later use.

You can also use some other natural ingredients to make a variety of face packs. Some of them are specific for fighting a particular skin issue. Here are some of our favourites.

1. Rose, Honey And Orange Peel Powder Face Pack For Dull Skin

The vitamin C content of this face pack is great for removing dullness and suntan. Honey is a natural bleaching agent and gives you a lighter complexion. Rose petals nourish your face and make it glow from within.

2. Rose, Egg, And Honey Face Pack

This is great for slightly older ladies. It has good anti-ageing properties and helps you in tightening your skin. Regular use will help you get rid of wrinkles and fine lines.

3. Rose And Sandalwood Face Pack

Sandalwood is a naturally cooling agent. This face pack is great for women with sensitive skin. Add milk and it will heal your dead skin and irritated acne scars too. Easy to make, this pack is one of the most refreshing face packs ever.

Use this DIY rose petals and milk face pack for radiant skin and get yourself a radiating and naturally glowing skin that you've always wanted. Make sure you follow our simple directions to apply this homemade rose face pack and pamper your skin every week.

Do share with us the result of this face pack. If you have any queries, leave us a comment below and we shall get back to you. Have a great day!