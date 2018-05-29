DIY Potato And Glycerine Face Pack To Get Rid Of Wrinkles

Irrespective of the state of India that you were born in, we can bet that potato has been an integral part of your childhood dietary habits. In fact, come to think of it, potato must have been an essential part of your early childhood memories as well.

You must have fought with your friends and siblings over which form of potato is the best for your taste buds; whether mashed potato, baked potato or roasted potato was the supreme.

Now, irrespective of which of these is your choice, did you know that potato is highly beneficial for your skin as well? By including it in your skin care regime, you not only save up on a lot of expensive creams and lotions, but also attain a beautiful skin.

What is better is the fact that as a vegetable, potato is not seasonal and it is very easy to procure. The low cost of potato adds on to its benefits.

In order to make the most of potato as a skin care product, in this article today we shall discuss the use of potato as a face mask. The other products that are required in the preparation of this homemade face pack can also be acquired easily.

Read on to know more about this magical face pack.

• Ingredients:

o 1 whole potato

o 2 tablespoons of raw, unflavoured milk

o Glycerine

• Preparation:

o Take the potato and peel off its skin. Wash the potato thoroughly and then grate it as finely as you possibly can.

o To that, add 2 tablespoons of milk and about 4 to 5 drops of glycerine and mix it well. Your face pack is now ready for use.

o If you feel that you do not need the entire quantity of the face pack that you have just prepared, you can store it in an air-tight container and keep it in the refrigerator.

However, before using the stored mixture from the refrigerator, make sure that you get it to room temperature before use.

• Application:

o Wash your face with a mild face wash and pat it dry with a soft towel.

o Take the paste that you have prepared and apply it all over your face. Make sure that you leave the delicate areas, like the areas near the eyes and the mouth, undisturbed. While applying the mask, take special care to ensure that all the problem areas (that is the areas with blemishes, dark spots and marks) are covered.

o A point that is to be noted while applying the mask is the fact that your fingers must move only in a gentle upward motion. If you can make your fingers move in an upward circular motion, it is all the way better.

o Leave the mask on your face for about 15 to 20 minutes. Once you are sure that the mask has dried, you can take it off by washing with lukewarm water.

• Beauty Benefits Of Potato:

o Potato is a rich source of Vitamins C, B1, B3 and B6. It is also enriched with a number of minerals like potassium, magnesium and phosphorus. As a consequence, it is the best-suited ingredient for the treatment of puffy eyes and under-eye dark circles.

o The chemical composition of potato is such that it has a number of antioxidants. This ensures that the application of potato on the skin delays the signs of ageing by working on the fine lines and wrinkles.

• Beauty Benefits Of Milk:

o Milk is an excellent cleanser. Thus, any dead skin accumulation that might have happened over time can be dealt with very efficiently by applying milk or any other face pack that is infused with the goodness of milk.

o As most of us are well aware, milk is great for improving the complexion of an individual. This is because milk shrinks the pores and as a result, there is a considerable lightening in the apparent skin tone. You will appear much fairer and brighter, which will in turn make you look much younger than your actual years.

• Beauty Benefits Of Glycerine:

o Glycerine is a well-known humectant. Its function is to absorb moisture from the atmosphere and give that to the skin. Thus, adding glycerine to any beauty product ensures that the same hydrates the skin and leaves the skin well moisturized.

o The pH of glycerine is same as that of the skin. Thus, unlike most other skin care products that damage the pH balance of the skin, glycerine actually helps to restore the same. Hence, adding glycerine to any beauty products ensures that the same becomes healthy for the skin.

• Precautions

o In case you have an itchy or scaly skin or if your skin is exceptionally dry, try to avoid using glycerine. This might cause the condition to aggravate.

o Do not apply the mask on the areas where you have skin irritations like skin burns and rashes.

o If you are unsure about this mask or are applying it for the first time, it is recommended that you apply a small portion of the mask on your thighs and let it stand for 10 to 15 minutes. After that, you can rinse it off with warm water. If no irritation or rashes are noted, go ahead and apply the same on your face.

o This face pack is recommended for adults over the age of 16 years. Do not apply this pack on kids.

• Tips

o In order to obtain the best results with this face pack, make sure that you apply the same twice a week.

o In case you are not particularly fond of the smell of this face pack, you can go ahead and add a few drops of lemon or a couple of finely chopped mint leaves to the paste.

This will give your face wash a refreshing appeal. Remember, since the face pack will have to remain on your skin for quite some time during the drying process, it is advisable that you make it as much appealing to your olfactory senses as possible.