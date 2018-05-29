DIY Multani Mitti And Aloe Vera Face Pack For Oily Skin

Do you feel your face often turn oily? Does it frequently have a shine, especially on the T-zone, i.e., your forehead, nose, chin and area around the mouth?

Do you feel your makeup wearing off your face in a sweaty way, briefly after you have applied it? Are you extremely prone to acne or breakouts on your skin? If you are experiencing all of these, then you surely have an oily skin!

Through this article, let us explore an extremely effective natural remedy to tackle oily skin and the various side effects involved with it.

It is the magical combination of aloe vera and multani mitti, or fuller's earth, that can work wonders for oily skin! But before we do that, let us understand more about oily skin.

Characteristics Of Oily Skin:

Oily skin occurs when excess oil is produced by the pores of the skin. In medical terms, the sebaceous glands in the skin over-produce sebum, a natural lubricant and an oily substance, which normally helps keep the skin moisturized.

However, when produced in excess, the sebum causes the skin to become extremely oily. Some of the consequences of oily skin include greasiness, clogged pores and dirt accumulation, resulting in acne or pimples, blemishes, whiteheads, blackheads, pustules which are pus-filled pimples, inflammation, etc. Because of these side effects, the skin tends to darken and turn coarse and also develops large pores.

While the negative attributes of oily skin are many, you can be assured about their positives, which are quite interesting. Your oily skin will be less likely to wrinkle or age because of the moisture locked into the outermost layer of the skin (called epidermis) due to the oil.

What Causes Oily Skin?

There may be many reasons causing an oily skin, including but not limited to heredity, stress, hormonal changes, especially in teenagers, humid climate, certain food products, over usage or wrong usage of certain cosmetics, medicinal allergies and so on.

Multani Mitti + Aloe Vera Face Pack For Oily Skin

One of the most effective face packs to reduce oil on the skin is the combination of aloe vera and multani mitti. An easy-to-prepare pack, it can do wonders for your oily skin. Let us individually understand the benefits of each ingredient first.

Multani mitti (or fuller's earth):

It is a commonly used and extremely popular natural beauty ingredient used across the Indian subcontinent since centuries. Multani mitti derives its name from the place called Multan (previously in ancient India, currently in Pakistan).

It is a clay material, rich in minerals with superb antiseptic properties that can cleanse the skin, by removing the accumulated dirt, and leaving it fresh and healthy. It is majorly used to exfoliate, make the skin glow, control oil, reduce acne, blackheads/whiteheads, scars/marks, reduce tan, etc.

Aloe vera:

It is an evergreen plant consisting of a gelatinous substance and includes Auxin and Gibberellins, which are hormones helping in providing healing properties for the skin. For the oily skin, it is an excellent moisturizer, and helpful in reducing acne.

Combination of multani mitti and aloe vera:

Now that the advantages of both these ingredients are established, let us understand the ways how combining them both (along with additional ingredients) can have remarkable benefits for oily skin:

• With curd: Mix equal amount of aloe vera and curd and half the amount of multani mitti, and apply evenly on the skin and leave it on for 15 minutes, before washing off. This combination can reduce the oiliness drastically.

• With lemon & honey: Add all the ingredients together, mix well, apply on the skin and leave it for at least 15-20 minutes and wash off with warm water. The lemon additionally helps reduce the oiliness, acne, dirt, etc., and honey moisturizes the skin.

• With milk: Multani mitti and aloe vera along with milk, applied in a thick layer, can make the skin glow.

• With rose water: Make a consistent past of aloe vera and multani mitti with rose water and apply and keep it on the skin for 15 minutes, before rinsing it off with clear water. This combination also helps keep the skin fresh by reducing the oiliness and preventing acne by cleaning the pores.

Frequency Of Applying These Packs:

These packs may be applied 2 to 3 times in a week, for a more clear, glowing, soft, supple and younger-looking skin.

And finally...

While most of the combinations mentioned above may work for your oily skin, it is important to be aware of any of the additional ingredients that may not suit your skin. It is not necessary that all these packs would work for everyone with oily skin.

At times, some of these ingredients could cause an allergy, or more pimples, or acne, if not suitable for the skin.

Therefore, the combination of aloe vera and multani mitti may be broadly termed as terrific for oily skin, and can help you maintain a clear, oil-free and flawless skin naturally!