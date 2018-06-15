DIY Gram Flour And Aloe Vera Gel Body Scrub For Silky Smooth Skin

We all take great care of our facial skin but end up ignoring the skin on the rest of the body. This often leads to various problems like rough, flaky, uneven and dull-looking skin.

And, while there are tons of commercial face creams and serums available in the beauty stores to treat these problems, there are very few body lotions and moisturizers that can tackle these issues.

But, fret not, as there are effective ways like exfoliation that can detoxify the skin, remove the build-up of dirt and soften its texture.

While you can always buy a pricey commercial body scrub and treat your skin with it, if you're looking for a natural way to attain silky smooth skin, then you should try treating your skin with a DIY body scrub. Made with natural ingredients, these scrubs are more safe and effective than the store-bought ones.

And, today at Boldsky, we're letting you know about one such DIY body scrub that can treat your skin's sandpaper-like texture and help it become soft and silky smooth. This body scrub can exfoliate your skin and detoxify it from well under the surface.

Here is the recipe you need to follow to whisk this skin-softening body scrub at home.

What You'll Need:

1 tablespoon of gram flour

3-4 tablespoons of aloe vera gel

1 teaspoon of organic honey

4-5 drops of lavender essential oil

How To Use:

Put all the components in a bowl and stir with a spoon to get a smooth texture.

Smear the resulting material all over the skin.

Gently scrub for 10 minutes.

Leave the material on for another 15 minutes before rinsing it off with lukewarm water.

Pat your skin dry and apply a light moisturizer.

How Often:

Use this wonderful DIY body scrub on a weekly basis to achieve silky smooth skin.

Benefits Of Gram Flour

• The nutrients present in gram flour can remove tanning from the skin and help you attain an even skin tone.

• This kitchen ingredient is also loaded with oil-absorbing properties that can remove excess sebum from the skin and leave your skin feeling smooth.

• The healing properties of gram flour enable it to calm irritated skin. Its topical application can effectively treat issues like sunburn.

• Gram flour is also known to be particularly effective in removing facial hair. In fact, regular application of gram flour can also slow down the growth of facial hair.

• Enriched with anti-bacterial properties, gram flour can lighten the prominence of acne scars.

Benefits Of Aloe Vera Gel:

• Aloe vera gel can safeguard your skin from free radicals that cause damage to the skin's protective barrier and lead to various unsettling skin issues.

• This versatile gel is a great source of anti-inflammatory properties that can be used for treating skin conditions like psoriasis, eczema, etc.

• Certain minerals in aloe vera gel also enable it to act as a skin-healing agent.

• Aloe vera gel's topical application can cleanse your skin and remove dirt substances and toxins.

• Also, this natural gel is astringent in nature. This feature enables aloe vera gel to tighten skin pores and improve the texture of the skin.

Benefits Of Honey:

• Honey, a natural humectant, can combat the infection-causing bacteria and ward off unsightly acne and pimple breakouts.

• It can also provide a deep nourishment to the skin and soften its texture.

• Honey also acts as a pore cleanser and eradicates toxins and dead skin cells from the skin pores.

Benefits Of Lavender Essential Oil:

• Being a rich source of antibacterial properties, lavender essential oil is often used in treating a variety of skin conditions like eczema.

• The antiseptic properties of this essential oil make it an ideal remedy for treating pimples and acne.

• Lavender essential oil is replete with powerful antioxidants that can detoxify the skin and leave it feeling soft and supple.

Tips To Follow:

• Test this body scrub on a patch of skin before applying it all over, to make sure that the ingredients suit your skin type.

• Exfoliate your skin on a weekly basis to detoxify it and improve its texture.

• Use a body lotion or moisturizer that is specially formulated for your skin type.

Indulge in this DIY scrub on a weekly basis to bid adieu to rough skin and attain a problem-free skin that is soft and smooth.