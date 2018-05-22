DIY Egg-carrot Anti-ageing Face Mask You Must Try Today

Anti-ageing skin care products like creams, serums, lotions, face masks, etc., can be found in abundance in beauty stores these days. A majority of these products that come with aggressive marketing claims are expensive and replete with questionable ingredients.

While they may give you temporary relief from the signs of ageing, on a long-term basis they may do more harm than good to your skin. That is why it is always wise to opt for a natural anti-ageing treatment that can yield great results without causing any damage to the skin.

Since time immemorial, many women all over the world have used natural ingredients for treating their signs of ageing. These treatments are easy-to-do, safe, inexpensive and highly effective. And today at Boldsky, we're letting you know about one such anti-ageing treatment that can help you achieve younger-looking skin without splurging big money on a commercial product or a salon session. This treatment requires you to whisk a face mask using egg whites and carrot.

With age, your skin tends to lose collagen, elastin, and moisture. This, in turn, causes your skin to become dry and develop wrinkles and fine lines. This is where an egg and carrot face mask can do wonders for the ageing skin. These two household ingredients are loaded with powerful anti-oxidants, proteins, and vitamins that can boost collagen production in the skin and improve its elasticity.

Here is the recipe for the incredible DIY egg-carrot anti-ageing face mask.

What You'll Need:

1 egg white

2 tablespoons of grated carrot

1 tablespoon of raw milk

How To Use:

• Put the ingredients in a bowl and stir to get the face pack ready.

• Gently smear it all over your freshly cleaned face.

• Allow the pack to settle on your skin for 20 minutes.

• Wash it off with lukewarm water.

How Often:

Weekly application of this anti-ageing face mask can help you achieve younger-looking skin.

Why This Mask Works:

The remarkable combination of an egg white and carrot promotes skin cell regeneration, boosts collagen production, improves elasticity and provides moisture to the deep layers of the skin.

Benefits of Egg Whites for Skin

• Egg whites are a powerhouse of skin-benefiting proteins that can improve the skin's elasticity and make it look firm.

• This natural skin care ingredient can also act as a collagen-boosting agent and help treat signs of ageing like fine lines, wrinkles, etc.

• Astringent in nature, egg whites can effectively tighten large pores and prevent an accumulation of dead skin cells and dirt that often lead to acne breakouts.

• Even when it comes to detoxification of skin, very few other ingredients work as effectively as the egg white. It draws out impurities and toxins from the pores and helps the skin look clean and clear.

• Application of egg white is also known to be effective for removing unwanted facial hair. Women often make a peel-off mask with egg white and another ingredient like gram flour that can collectively remove facial hair.

• Egg whites are also known to possess albumin, a skin-toning compound that can leave your skin feeling luxuriously nourished.

Benefits of Carrots for Skin:

• High content of vitamin C in carrots helps it promote collagen production in the skin. This, in turn, helps improve the skin's elasticity.

• Carrots contain beta-carotene, a nutrient that protects skin from damaging free radicals and sun damage.

• Enriched with anti-ageing properties, carrots can effectively reduce the prominence of wrinkles and fine lines and help your skin look visibly younger.

• Carrots are also cited as glow-boosting ingredients as these contain vitamin C and other nutrients that can combat dullness. These compounds help carrots provide a radiant glow on the skin and make it appear fresh and pretty.

• This remarkable ingredient can also regulate oil production in the skin. Highly effective for people who have oily skin, carrots can prevent the build-up of sebum in the skin pores and ward off various unsightly conditions like blackheads, etc.

Try this anti-ageing face mask today to fight off signs of ageing like wrinkles, dry skin, sagging skin and fine lines.