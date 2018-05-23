DIY Egg And Cucumber Face Pack To Tighten Loose Skin

With age, there is a breakdown of collagen and elastin in the body. This in turn causes the skin to lose its elasticity and lead to conditions such as sagging skin.

In few cases, sagging skin may occur as a result of significant weight loss. However, irrespective of the cause, this condition can make an individual look older than he or she is.

There are various ways of treating this skin condition. Some people get cosmetic procedures done to tighten loose skin, while others try out natural treatments for improving the skin's elasticity. And, it goes without saying that natural treatments are far more safer than pricey procedures.

Certain natural ingredients are enriched with compounds that can boost collagen and elastin production in the body, thereby helping the skin become firm and youthful. While there are numerous natural ingredients that can be used for skin-tightening purposes, cucumbers and eggs are known to be particularly effective.

Both these remedies are packed with powerful antioxidants and nutrients that can improve the skin's elasticity and this helps it become tighter and firmer. And, today at Boldsky, we're letting you know about a potent DIY face pack that can effectively treat the sagging skin problem.

When compared to commercial skin-tightening face packs, this particular egg and cucumber face pack is safe to use, inexpensive, made with natural ingredients and highly effective in treating the problem.

Take a look at this DIY face pack recipe here:

Ingredients:

1 egg white

½ cucumber

Method of Preparation:

• Chop cucumber into pieces and mix it with an egg white.

• Put the material in a blender to get a smooth paste ready.

• Spread the resulting pack all over your face and neck.

• Allow the pack to dry for 20-25 minutes.

• Wash off the residue with a light cleanser and lukewarm water.

Frequency:

Treat your skin with this DIY face pack on a weekly basis to get effective results.

Why This Pack Works:

The astringent properties of egg white combined with the skin-toning agents present in cucumber can effectively treat sagging skin and give your complexion a major boost. Regular usage of this face pack can help you achieve a firm and younger-looking skin.

Benefits Of Egg White For Skin:

• Egg white is an astringent in nature. This feature enables it to effectively tighten loose skin and help it look visibly younger.

• This natural ingredient is also packed with exfoliating properties that help it remove the dirt and impurities from the skin pores.

• In addition, egg white also contains oil-absorbing properties. Its regular usage can effectively prevent the build-up of sebum in the pores.

• Egg whites contain albumin, a compound that can tighten skin pores and ward off unsightly breakouts.

• It is also a rich source of anti-ageing properties that help it combat the signs of ageing like fine lines, wrinkles, etc.

Benefits Of Cucumber For Skin:

• Certain compounds present in cucumber enable it to slow down the breakdown of elastin in the skin.

• Also, it is a great source of vitamins that provide a deep nourishment to the skin.

• Cucumber has a high water content that helps it give a major boost of hydration to the skin.

• This household ingredient is replete with powerful antioxidants that can treat skin discolouration. Its usage can effectively lighten prominent dark spots and even treat suntan.

• Cucumber is also hailed as the ultimate glow-boosting remedy. Applying it to the skin can brighten up the complexion and help you look your best.

This remarkable face pack is worth the effort and time. It can effectively tighten loose skin, give a youthful glow, ward off unappealing breakouts, lighten the prominence of dark spots and provide a deep nourishment to the skin.

In short, this face pack makes sure that your skin looks its absolute best at all times. So, give it a try and achieve a flawless skin.