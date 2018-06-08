DIY Cucumber And Milk Face Pack For Glowing Skin

Beauty treatments these days are just getting too expensive. Therefore, it is high time you realize that some vegetables and fruits in your own kitchen counter have the magical beauty benefits to make your skin glow instantly, and give you the same results that you otherwise get when you visit a parlour.

One such simple and humble veggie that can make your skin glow is cucumber. It can be combined with various other ingredients available in your kitchen to achieve a glowing skin.

Cucumber is suitable for all skin types, and it can be combined with other ingredients based on your skin type, to make a face pack for achieving a glowing skin instantly.

In this article, we focus on one such simple cucumber and milk face pack that can make your skin glow. It has just two simple ingredients, cucumber and milk. You can easily make this pack at home and use it as many times as you wish.

This pack is great to be used during the scorching summer heat, due to the cooling effect that cucumber provides to the skin.

So here's how you can make the face pack.

Ingredients:

• 2 tbsp of cucumber pulp

• 2 tbsp of raw milk

Directions For Use:

• Mix all the ingredients thoroughly to form a smooth paste.

• Apply the paste thoroughly over the face and neck.

• Keep the pack on for 20 minutes.

• Rinse with lukewarm water.

Frequency Of Use:

Use this pack twice a week for clearer, softer and glowing skin.

How Does This Face Pack Work?

While cucumber works to enhance the complexion and give you a blemish-free glowing skin, milk acts as a great cleanser, toner, moisturizer and adds radiance to the skin. Cucumber and milk when combined together can indeed add glow to your skin. This pack is suitable for all skin types, and due to the soothing and cooling properties of cucumber and milk, the pack works well in removing sun tan.

When using a face pack, surely you would like to know the benefits that the ingredients in the pack have to offer to your skin, isn't it? So, listed here are the benefits of both the ingredients used in this face pack.

Benefits Of Cucumber For Skin:

• Cucumber extract is found in majority of cosmetic products these days, and it is also used for various reasons. Cucumber is non irritating on the skin, and goes with all skin types. It has cooling features and helps in fading dark, greasy complexion. Cucumber acts as a cleanser and an astringent.

• When used on the eyes, it helps reduce puffiness instantly, and helps in removing dark circles around the eyes when used on a regular basis. This is due to the presence of ascorbic acid that helps in reducing the puffiness around the eyes.

• Cucumber can help in removing sun tan by gently softening the skin and speeding up the process of healing, when applied over the affected area.

• When used in a face mask, cucumber can help in making your skin softer, brighter and more radiant.

• Cucumber removes skin blemishes, age spots, acne scars and pimple marks, leaving you with a crystal clear face.

• Apart from hydrating your skin and keeping it moisturized, the seeds of cucumber are rich in Vitamin E and potassium, which help in reducing fine lines and wrinkles.

Benefits Of Raw Milk For Skin:

• Raw milk is an exceptional skin toner. It adds firmness to the skin and keeps it youthful.

• Milk is a great cleanser, moisturizer, and it nourishes deeper layers of the skin. It deeply cleans the pores and keeps it free of oil, sebum and dirt.

• Raw milk is a great anti-tan agent. It protects the skin against sun damage when mixed with curd and applied on the skin 30 minutes before and after stepping out in the sun.

• Milk keeps a check on the secretion of tyrosine (melanin-controlling hormone) on the skin, and acts as a great fairness agent.

• Raw milk is exceptional in fighting acne. When using milk in packs, it helps keep a check on the texture of the skin, ensuring that it is not too oily or dry. Moreover, being a great cleanser, it solves all issues that can otherwise lead to acne.

• Milk reduces the appearance of sun spots, fine lines and wrinkles.

• Raw milk is great in imparting glow to the face, and with regular use, it works as a great face firming agent too, reversing all the visible signs of ageing.

• Milk fights dark spots and acne marks on the skin, making your skin up to three shades lighter and radiant.

Having known in depth about the benefits of the ingredients being used in this pack, why should you wait any longer for attaining a glowing skin? Try it out and reap the benefits of this cucumber and milk face pack.