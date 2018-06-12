DIY Besan And Banana Face Pack For Soft Skin

Besan, aka, gram flour, is one of the most popular ingredients that's been used since long in our country. Apart from using it for making yummy dishes, besan has wonderful benefits when applied on to the skin, like treating acne and pimples, reducing fine lines and wrinkles, treating dry and dull skin, cleaning the skin while maintaining the skin's pH levels, etc. The list is endless.

If you want a soft and glowing skin, then try using besan along with one of the most humble fruit "Banana." Banana face mask helps to keep the skin smooth and soft. Bananas are rich in antioxidants, phytochemicals, and moisture that are great for the skin.

It provides deep nourishment to the skin and smoothens rough and ageing skin. Bananas are great for all skin types. So, if you are looking to get a soft skin, then homemade banana and besan face pack is the best ingredient for your skin.

Besan And Banana Face Pack For Fair Skin:

Banana is rich in some vital nutrients and vitamins that deeply nourish the skin and keep it moisturized. Bananas are great for wrinkle treatment and these help to reduce any kind of an inflammation or scars on the skin.

Requirement:

• 3-4 pieces of ripe banana

• 2 teaspoons of besan

• A few drops of rose water or raw milk.

Procedure:

• In a clean bowl, mash the ripe pieces of banana with a fork and add 2 teaspoons of besan into it.

• Now, add a few drops of rose water or raw milk into the mixture and mix them well.

• Apply this paste all over your face and neck and leave it on for 15-20 minutes.

• Wash it off with lukewarm water.

• Use this mask 2 times in a week to attain a soft, fair skin.

• This face mask is good for dry skin.

Now let's check out the various benefits of bananas and besan for the skin.

Banana Face Scrub and Face pack | Banana DIY for Glowing Skin, केला निखारेगा त्वचा | BoldSky

Benefits Of Banana For The Skin:

This wonderful fruit contains a lot of nutrients and vitamins that are amazing for the skin.

1. The vitamin C found in bananas helps to:

• Treat sun damaged skin and reduces the appearance of brown spots.

• Reduces irritation and inflammation on the skin.

• Boosts the production of collagen, therefore making the skin firmer.

• Boosts the skin's defence against the harmful UV rays of the sun.

2. It's an excellent moisturizer:

Bananas are rich in moisture and potassium that help to hydrate and moisturize dry, rough skin, making it smooth and supple.

3. It controls excess production of oil on the skin:

Bananas contain natural exfoliating properties that help to remove excess oil on the surface of the skin. Its beneficial nutrients, such as potassium, vitamins E and C help in promoting clear and glowing skin.

4. Slows down the ageing process:

Bananas are known as "Nature's Botox," meaning the antioxidants and manganese present in bananas help protect the body from the damage caused by free radicals, which leads to premature ageing. So, bananas have the ability to fight off wrinkles and fines lines and thereby provide a healthy glow to the skin.

5. Treats acne:

The vitamin present in bananas helps to treat acne and reduce inflammation on the skin.

6. Lightens dark spots:

Dull skin is caused by acne scars, moles, age spots, dark spots, etc. So, the powerful nutrients that are present in bananas help to even out the skin discolouration.

Benefits Of Besan For The Skin:

1. Treats pimples and acne:

Oily skins are prone to pimples as the dirt and excess oil tend to seep into the skin's pores and this, in turn, leads to pimple production. The antibacterial properties in besan help to kill the pimple-causing bacteria. Besan helps to absorb excess oil from the skin, therefore making it look clean and clear.

2. Removes tan:

Besan helps to remove tan from the skin and with continuous use, it will help to regain the skin's natural colour.

3. Excellent exfoliator:

The product build-up on the face often leads to dry and dull skin, so the best way to get a bright and glowing skin is by exfoliation. Gram flour contains an excellent exfoliating agent that helps to remove the dead skin cells from the upper layer of the skin's surface, hence making the skin look fresh and clean.

4. Removes excess oil from the skin:

Gram flour helps to restore the skin's oil balance. It helps to absorb the excess oil from the skin and makes the skin look fresh and clean.

5. Removes fine facial hair:

Fine facial hair is not so visible, unless you apply makeup and step out in the sun. So, gram flour helps you to get rid of the unwanted facial hair. But for that you'll need to add turmeric and yogurt and apply it on to your face till the mask dries off. Once the pack is hard, the tiny hair follicles stick on to the mask and come off when you remove the mask.

So, you can get baby soft skin with this amazing face pack and trust us, you will not be disappointed.