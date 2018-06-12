DIY Banana And Honey Face Pack For Dry Skin

People with dry skin are often seen complaining that despite regularly using moisturizers, their effect seem only temporary, with flakiness and dry patches returning once the effect of moisturizer begins to wean away. Dry skin needs additional care and attention. Regular exfoliation, toning and deep moisturization are a must for dry skin.

Face packs that specifically target treatment of dry skin can help in improving the overall health of the skin, sealing in the moisture. But, why rush to the parlour for a skin treatment, and worry about the chemicals being used, when you can make simple fruit face packs at home and derive the same benefits?

There is no better substitute for a homemade face pack, given the popular saying that anything that is good enough to eat is also suitable to be applied on the skin.

There are several homemade face masks that offer the dry skin the necessary benefits, while also being natural, causing no harm to the skin. One such effective face pack for treating dry skin is the banana and honey face pack that we have detailed about in this article.

The article guides you on how to make the pack at home, and the benefits of the ingredients used in this face pack in treating dry skin.

So, here's how you can easily make the face pack at home within minutes:

Ingredients:

• ½ ripe banana

• 1 tbsp honey

• 1 tsp olive oil

How To Use:

• Mash half of a ripe banana.

• Add honey and olive oil and mix well, so as to form a smooth paste.

• Apply all over the face and leave it on for 10 minutes.

• Rinse with water.

How Often To Do:

Repeat the application of the face pack once or twice a week.

Benefits Of This Face Pack

Banana has great moisturizing and anti-ageing properties. When combined with honey and olive oil, which are great emollients themselves, this banana face pack is highly moisturizing and it conditions your skin. The natural sebum produced by the skin can be well regulated with this face pack.

How Banana Helps In Treating Dry Skin?

Banana is rich in antioxidants, phytochemicals and moisture. It nourishes and revitalises dry skin. Banana has several powerful nutrients that can make it the best addition to be used in all natural face masks.

The presence of potassium in banana hydrates and moisturizes dehydrated skin, while the B-vitamins protect against free radicals, preventing premature ageing.

Vitamin A present in the fruit heals dry, withered skin, fades pimple scars and dark spots, while the presence of zinc helps in fighting the acne-causing bacteria.

Vitamin C in banana produces collagen, improving elasticity and keeping your skin youthful.

Vitamin E can protect your skin from sun damage, prevents early signs of ageing and fights free radical damage caused to the skin cells.

The amino acids present in banana deeply nourish the skin, strengthen connective tissues and maintain the skin's elasticity.

Benefits Of Honey For Dry Skin:

Honey is very hydrating. Being a natural humectant, it draws moisture from the air into the skin, and ensures that the moisture is sealed in the layers of the skin for long-lasting hydration.

Apart from moisturizing your skin, honey rejuvenates your skin and leaves it looking beautiful.

Being high on antioxidants, it helps in fighting free radicals in the skin and maintains good moisture levels.

Being a natural antibacterial, it is great for acne treatment and prevention.

Honey also helps in slowing down ageing, boosts complexion, soothes dry skin and adds a nice glow to the skin.

Benefits Of Olive Oil For The Skin:

Olive oil is rich in antioxidants and vitamin E. When topically applied, it protects the skin from premature ageing.

It adds smoothness to dry skin and protects it from the ultraviolet rays.

A compound, Hydroxytryosol, present in olive oil prevents free radical damage to skin.

It provides intense moisture, and deeply penetrates into the skin layers, providing a cleansing effect. As it doesn't clog pores too, it is often used in several face packs for treating dry skin conditions.

Overall, olive oil helps in keeping your skin soft and supple.

So, use this remedy as a natural homemade facial mask to moisturize your dry skin and make your skin look and feel softer and better. If you are running short of time, you can also mash up a mid-sized ripe banana and make a smooth paste and gently apply it on your face and neck. Allow it to sit for 10 to 20 minutes and then rinse off with cold water.

With regular use, deep moisturizers such as banana, honey, and olive oil can work great for dry skin, and you will love your fresh, glowing face.