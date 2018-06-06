DIY Aloe Vera Hair Mask For Dandruff

Monsoon is here and so are our daily hair problems like bad hair day. All of us suffer from hair problems all through our lives, each and every day. Our tresses are our pride and we would love to have a gorgeous mane with hair that is silky and shiny.

But there are always some hair problems that get into the way of our dreams. Why is it so difficult to have perfect hair?

The problem with our Indian system of hair care is that we focus more on the hair lengths than the actual scalp. All hair problems are actually rooted to our scalps. Most of us forget about the fact that in order to get healthy hair, a healthy scalp is important.

Just like skin types, we have different hair types as well. Dry, oily or sensitive. But the common problem which resonates with all hair types is dandruff.

Dandruff is the condition where the scalp becomes itchy and flaky and sheds dead skin. This may result in small white specks appearing on your shoulders of even the forehead. Dandruff may also give you an itchy scalp.

Our scalp is producing newer cells every day and the older cells die and shed mostly without our knowledge. But in some cases, where there is rapid production of new cells, the older cells are shed in excess too, making the process visible and therefore annoying.

Though dandruff is not restricted to certain weather, it is known to flare up in the monsoons. The sudden wet and dry conditions that our scalp has to go through during the rains just make the matters worse.

There are a lot of hair care products in the market that claim to rejuvenate your scalp and make the dandruff miraculously disappear. But are you one of those who always buys a crate full of these products in the hopes that they will enable you to wear your favourite LBD again, just to be disappointed in the end? Don't fret, we are here for you.

We at Boldsky always vouch for natural remedies in solving our problems. Here, we will tell you about an amazing hair mask that will nourish your scalp, soothe it and help you effectively manage dandruff.

DIY Aloe Vera Hair Mask For Dandruff

Aloe vera is a multi-tasker when it comes to beauty. It can unanimously be used to solve issues relating to both our skin and hair. It is widely known for its moisturizing properties, which make it very effective in treating dandruff.

This aloe vera mask contains eucalyptus essential oil that will combat the fungus activity on your scalp, which are known to worsen the condition. Overall, this pack will give you an immediate relief from dandruff as well as work to make your scalp healthy.

Ingredients:

- 2-3 big fresh aloe vera leaves

- 3-4 drops of eucalyptus oil

How to make:

1) Cut the aloe vera leaf vertically and scoop out the gel.

2) Collect about 3-4 tablespoons in a bowl.

3) Blend the fresh aloe pulp to get a uniform consistency.

4) Add the eucalyptus oil in the aloe gel. Your dandruff pack is ready.

How to apply:

1) Cover your shoulders with a towel.

2) Start by sectioning your hair. Begin applying the gel on the roots and then move on through the lengths.

3) Make sure you saturate your entire scalp with the mask.

4) Apply the remaining mask on the hair lengths and tips. Wait for an hour.

5) Rinse your hair under warm water.

Benefits Of This Mask:

1) Aloe vera will nourish the scalp and help combat dry scalp, which is known to be the root cause of dandruff.

2) The soothing properties of aloe will help you get rid of itchiness too.

3) It will also help manage hair fall, a common problem among people affected with dandruff.

4) Eucalyptus oil will help fight against the fungus causing dandruff and reduce the amount of oil secreted by the scalp as well.

5) Any dead skin flakes on the scalp will easily be eliminated from the scalp by this pack, giving you an immediate relief from dandruff.