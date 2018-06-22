Cracked Heels? Try These Amazing Home Remedies

The most hard-working and the most neglected part of the human body is the feet. But, they too yearn for some love and care from us. Just imagine, from the time we step out of the bed in the morning, till we complete all our routine and hit the bed at night, it is our feet that are holding us up all day.

But, are we sensitive to their pains and troubles? Isn't it important to keep them healthy and beautiful too? We focus a lot on attaining a flawless face, and smooth hands, but often neglect our feet, which go through plenty of wear and tear. Given the huge role that they play in our life, it is time we take proper care of our feet.

Cracked heels are one of the most common troubles affecting our feet. Cracked heels can occur due to a variety of reasons such as not wearing the appropriate shoes, due to dry feet, psoriasis, diabetes, thyroid issues and eczema. However, the main reason for cracked heals is the lack of moisture in the feet, which gets drier by the day and eventually begins to crack. The problem gets aggravated during winter and dry weather.

Rather than applying bottles of store-bought moisturizers on your heels, and spending a fortune on it, wouldn't it be great to try pampering your feet with some natural ingredients that can give you effective results?

We have compiled here some amazing home remedies which you can easily try. Take a look.

Coconut Oil

Coconut oil is a great natural moisturizer, and this makes it a fabulous remedy for cracked heels. Apart from being a moisturizer, it prevents germs and is a natural sanitizer too. Therefore, it also helps in preventing fissures from getting infected. All you have to do is to take a spoonful of the oil and gently massage on the affected area daily at bedtime. Wear your socks and leave it overnight. With regular application, you will notice a considerable amount of difference.

Vegetable Oil

Vegetable oil works great for cracked heels. This is due to the presence of fats that nourish the skin. Wash your feet well and completely dry them. Apply 2 teaspoons of vegetable oil on the affected areas at bedtime. Put on your socks and leave them overnight. Remove the socks in the morning and wash your feet. With regular use, you will notice that you cracked heels are actually healing.

Banana And Avocado Mask

Avocados are rich in vitamins, fats, essential oils, and they work great as a foot mask. Bananas are also natural moisturizers and they can soften and smoothen your skin. Therefore, the two work great together as a simple home remedy for cracked heels. Just blend together half an avocado with one ripe banana. Add a few drops of olive oil or avocado oil. Now, apply this paste in the affected area and leave it on for half an hour. Wash with lukewarm water. Repeat this mask daily until you achieve the desired results.

Lemon Juice

Lemon juice is a great exfoliator due to the presence of acetic acid that helps clear the dead skin on your cracked, parched heels. Just squeeze lemon juice into a basin containing warm water and soak your feet for 15 minutes in this water. Alternatively, just cut a lemon into two halves and massage each half gently onto your heels directly, massaging each heel for five minutes before rinsing with warm water. Apply a moisturizer after this procedure. Repeat daily until your heels feel better.

Paraffin Wax

Paraffin wax is an effective home remedy for cracked heels. It is effective, as it improves blood circulation, softens the area and improves skin tone, while also relieving pain and discomfort. It is a great skin moisturizer too. Just place a block of paraffin wax in a double boiler and allow it to melt.

Add a tablespoon of coconut oil and allow it to cool down. Place your feet in this for five to ten minutes. Repeat a few times. Do not worry if you notice a layer of wax on your skin, you can remove it. When you do this a couple of times a week, you will notice a considerable amount of improvement.

Baking Soda

Baking soda is a tried-and-tested home remedy for cracked heels, which has been used for ages. Just make a solution of 3 tbsp of baking soda with water and soak your feet in it for 15 minutes. Meanwhile, you can also gently scrub your heels with a pumice stone. Repeat daily. The anti-inflammatory and exfoliating properties of baking soda can help you soften your heels immensely.

Aloe Vera

Aloe vera is indeed a miracle, as it has a solution for all ailments in the human body. Mix 2 tablespoons of aloe vera gel in lukewarm water and soak your feet in this water daily for a few minutes. Pat dry and apply aloe vera gel again liberally on your feet. Wear socks and leave the gel on your feet overnight.

Honey

The antiseptic property of honey makes it great in soothing cracked heels. It also revitalizes the skin. All you need to do is take half a cup of honey and mix it with a bowl of warm water. Soak your feet in this mixture for about 20 minutes. Then, gently scrub the honey off your feet. You will notice that your feet feel soft and supple after a couple of days of use.

So, what are your favourite remedies for cracked heels? Let us know in the comments section below.