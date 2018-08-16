Activated Charcoal: The Most Talked-about Beauty Ingredient These Days

Activated charcoal has become every skincare lover's latest obsession. This powerful beauty ingredient is the talk of the town; from beauty bloggers to celebrities, everyone is making this ingredient a part of their skincare routine.

The reason why this ingredient has gained so much popularity in the recent years is because of its ability to eliminate toxins from the skin, leaving it looking fresh and bright. It offers an instant solution to the dull-looking skin.

Many top-rated skincare brands have launched their own line of activated charcoal products. If you have still not given this trendy beauty ingredient a try, then do read on. Here we're letting you know about the ways in which it can benefit your skin:

Charcoal Benefits For Skin:

- It draws out impurities, toxins and dirt particles from the skin. By eliminating impurities, it helps the skin pores stay clean and clear and free of infections.

- Activated charcoal is highly effective in treating acne. Not only does it fight off the acne-causing bacteria but also reduces inflammation and redness.

- This beauty ingredient works wonderfully on oily skin type. Its application can help you get rid of excess sebum from the skin's surface and leave it looking fresh and clear.

- It can also be used for treating blackheads. Much better than the normal blackhead-removal strips, activated charcoal can remove blackheads from the skin and prevent them from recurring.

- The ability of activated charcoal to rejuvenate the skin also enables it to fade acne scars on the skin.

Why Should You Use A Charcoal Face Mask?

If you've recently visited a beauty store, you would have noticed that there are tons of different types of charcoal skin care products being sold nowadays. Out of all those products, charcoal face masks are most popular, as they are easy to use and highly effective.

To keep the skin healthy and ensure that it looks its best, it is wise to use charcoal face masks. However, instead of using the pricey commercial masks, it is always best to make a charcoal face mask at home using natural ingredients. This face mask can help your skin achieve a salon-like glow and clarity. Its application can leave your skin looking smooth and radiant.

Apart from the obvious effects, a charcoal face mask can also come in handy for dealing with problems like acne and acne scars as it possesses the ability to lighten scars and even out the skin tone.

How Does A Charcoal Face Mask Work?

A face mask made with charcoal can easily get into the deep layers of the skin and eliminate the settled toxins, impurities and micro-particles that are hard to get rid of with the help of a simple skin cleanser.

It not only eliminates the dirt from the skin but also aids in unblocking the skin pores. By doing all this, it leaves the skin looking radiant, bright and fresh. The ultra-absorbing abilities of a charcoal face mask enable it to work better than other face masks.

DIY Charcoal Face Mask:

There are many different charcoal face mask recipes that you can try. But if you're looking for the one that can rejuvenate your skin, remove the impurities and brighten up the complexion, then give the following recipe a try.

Ingredients:

1 capsule of activated charcoal

1 tablespoon of green clay powder

1 tablespoon of aloe vera gel

3-4 drops of jojoba essential oil

How To Make & Apply

• Take a glass bowl and put all the ingredients in it.

• Thoroughly mix with a spoon until the texture becomes creamy and smooth.

• Apply the mask to a freshly cleaned face.

• Leave it on for 15-20 minutes.

• Gently peel off the dried layer.

• Rinse thoroughly with lukewarm water.

• Pat your skin dry and apply a toner.

Pamper your skin with this DIY charcoal face mask to rejuvenate the skin and beautify its appearance.

Note: A tingling sensation is quite normal. However, if you feel any skin irritation after applying the mask, it is highly recommended to immediately wash off the residue from the face. And, prior to applying the mask to the face, do a patch test.