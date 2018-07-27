Can You Use Neem Oil For Treating Eczema

Eczema is a condition where patches of skin becomes red, dry, cracked and itchy. And it is a very common inflammatory skin disorder. The skin tends to flare up after scratching it because the itchiness can be unbearable. Scratching will only worsen eczema, but there are numerous ways to reduce the itchiness and treat eczema.

The main cause of eczema lies in our genes, and it usually runs in the family. People suffering from eczema are very sensitive to common allergens, like dust, pollen, house mites, household chemicals, cosmetics, etc. If eczema is not treated properly, then some people develop allergies like hay fever and asthma.

People suffering from eczema need to avoid everything that can trigger skin reaction. For e.g. change in temperature, contact with animals, tight clothing, perfume, detergent, sweat, etc. But the most important trigger is dryness.

Dryness is the biggest problem because the barrier function of the skin is less effective and this, in turn, causes the skin to lose a lot of water, hence the skin inflammation and irritation. But do not worry because today, we have a great solution to your problem. And that is neem oil. So, let's see how your skin can benefit from neem oil and how it can treat eczema.

What Is Neem Oil?

Neem oil is extracted from the nuts and seeds of the neem tree. People have been using neem since ages in the form of medicine, beauty products, and so on. It's not only the neem oil that's useful but various parts of the neem tree have been used in medicine, like the seeds, bark, roots and fruits.

Neem helps in treating variety of skin ailments because it is rich in anti-inflammatory properties that helps to reduce redness and irritation on the skin. Neem also contains antibacterial properties, meaning it can clear up any kind of infections, and also prevents it from occurring in the first place.

Is It Possible To Treat Eczema Using Neem Oil?

There are various creams available in the market that can help provide relief but neem can do many things that other ordinary creams cannot do, and the best part is there are no side effects. According to research, it's been said that neem is effective in treating eczema symptoms.

So, now let's see how we can use neem oil as an eczema remedy.

• First and foremost, you will need to avoid using soap, this includes neem soap as well. Neem soap is great for treating other skin conditions but not for eczema.

• You can also mix neem oil with bath water and clean your skin with it. Make sure you take lukewarm baths.

• Use a neem cream or neem lotion on a moist skin. This will allow the cream to restore the skin's barrier.

• Do not rub neem oil straight on to the affected area. It's because your skin is already irritated and applying neem oil directly will only aggravate the condition.

So, always do your homework before you purchase any neem oil for eczema. Your skin needs chemical-free, good and natural product. So make sure you get the best for your skin.

Apart from neem oil, we have some other home remedies for treating eczema, and these are as follows:

1. Aloe vera:

Aloe vera can effectively manage the common symptoms of eczema, like itching, and burning. This succulent plant contains anti-inflammatory properties, meaning it calms and soothes inflamed and irritated skin. Aloe vera also helps to keep the skin moist and hydrated.

2. Turmeric:

Turmeric contains anti-allergic, anti-allergen and anti-microbial properties that help reduce skin inflammation, reduces dyspigmentation, it protects the skin from pollutants and chemicals. Turmeric can be used internally and externally to treat eczema. Just include 1 tablespoon every day while cooking.

3. Olive Oil:

Olive oil is great for eczema because this oil penetrates deep into the skin and softens and nourishes the skin. Olive oil is a good choice compared to other oils because it's all-natural and very few people are allergic to it. Always opt for extra-virgin olive oil.

4. Petroleum Jelly:

Every Indian household has Petroleum Jelly and people suffering from eczema have sensitive skin. So, the best and safe product to use is a Petroleum Jelly. Petroleum Jelly locks moisture and prevents the skin from drying out. It also helps to heal dry skin and is gentle on the skin. It's hypoallergenic and non-comedogenic, meaning it won't clog pores, and it helps to protect the skin from minor wounds, cuts, fine and dry lines, etc.

Go ahead and try out these remedies and heal your skin with the best ingredient.