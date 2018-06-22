Avocado And Honey Face Mask For Glowing Skin:

When you have to work five days in a week and sometimes even six days in a week, you tend to forget to take care of your skin because you are so tired and stressed out. Stress, pollution, UV rays of the sun, dust, and grime are various factors that rip off the glow from your skin.

So, how do we put that lost glow back to our skin? Apart from using chemical-laden products, why don't you try making your own homemade face mask? It's very simple because you will just require two ingredients, i.e., honey and avocado, and it just takes a few minutes to prepare.

Avocados will make a wonderful base for any kind of facial masks because of its creamy and smooth texture. It is also packed with amazing vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants that are great for the skin.

It helps to soften and moisturize the skin, prevents premature ageing, protects the skin from environmental damage, reduces fine lines and wrinkles, treats acne, and protects the skin from the harmful rays of the sun.

Honey is an amazing ingredient and it can do wonders for your skin. It is loaded with amazing vitamins and nutrients that are great for the skin. Honey helps to moisturize the skin, prevents wrinkles and acne, provides a natural glow to the skin, slows down the process of ageing, helps to unclog pores, lightens scars and pigmentation, and so on.

Below, we have listed the benefits of avocado and honey for the skin. Let's take a look now.

Benefits Of Avocado For The Skin:

1. Excellent moisturizer:

Avocado contains healthy fats, vitamins and antioxidants that are great for the skin. When consumed on a regular basis, the sebaceous glands secrete an oily semi-fluid sebum that helps to keep the skin hydrated and moisturized.

2. Prevents wrinkles:

Ageing is a natural process and with it comes fine lines and wrinkles. Though we cannot stop it but we can definitely slow down the process of ageing. Avocado contains vitamins C, E and antioxidants that fight free radicals which usually damage the skin.

It also stimulates the collagen and elastin fibres, proteins that are responsible for maintaining the elasticity of the skin. Also, the oleic acid present in it penetrates deep into the skin, which provides moisture and prevents the formation of fine lines and wrinkles.

3. Protects the skin from sun damage:

The harmful UV rays of the sun often cause damage to the skin, like sunburn, inflammation, redness and sometimes it may also cause DNA damage (which often leads to skin cancer). So, the polyhydroxylated fatty acids and vitamin E found in avocados can reduce skin inflammation and radiation-induced cellular damage.

However, avocado is not a substitute for sunscreen, so make sure you use sunscreen and when you come back from the sun, do apply avocado pulp on your skin.

4. Treats acne and heals wounds:

Vitamin E present in avocado helps to kill the bacteria that cause acne and treats acne scars and inflammation. The anti-inflammatory properties help to heal the wounds such as blemishes and redness.

5. Removes sun tan:

The antioxidant component known as glutathione helps to lower melanin levels (skin-darkening pigment). You can either apply it topically on your skin or add it in your salad. Either ways, it will help you get rid of sun tan.

Is Honey Good For The Skin?

Let us find out about the benefits of honey for the skin:

1. Provides deep moisturization:

The powerful enzymes found in honey enable it to seep deep into the skin and make it soft and smooth.

2. Cleans pores:

Honey contains antiseptic, antibacterial and antioxidant properties that help to get rid blackheads from the pores by removing dirt and oil. It also helps to hydrate and tighten the pores.

3. It acts as a gentle exfoliator:

Honey helps to exfoliate your skin and face by gently removing the dead skin cells and leaves you with a glowing complexion.

4. Lightens the scars:

Since honey contains antiseptic properties, it helps to lighten acne scars and blemishes from the skin. It also minimizes inflammation and helps to heal the skin.

5. Treats sunburn:

The amazing nutrients found in honey help to treat sun burns and also provide nutrition to damaged skin.

6. Treats acne and pimples:

Honey contains anti-bacterial and anti-inflammatory properties that not only help to remove excess oil from the surface of the skin but also clear clogged pores and kill the acne-causing bacteria.

7. Controls wrinkles and fine lines:

Honey helps treat wrinkles and fine lines, as it is loaded with antioxidant properties. It also increases the skin's elasticity and provides you with a youthful and glowing skin.

8. Hydrates the skin:

Since honey is a natural humectant, it helps to draw moisture from the air and helps to keep the skin hydrated for a long time.

9. Provides a natural glow to the skin:

Its amazing vitamins and nutrients help to keep the skin moisturized and glowing.

Impressive, isn't it? Avocado and honey together will give you a glowing skin that you had always dreamt of.

Now, we will teach you how to make a simple avocado and honey face mask at home. Just follow these simple steps.

Avocado And Honey Face Mask For Glowing Skin:

Requirements:

• 1 ripe avocado

• 1 tablespoon of honey

Procedure:

• Peel off the avocado skin and remove the seed. Now, mash the pulp and make it into a smooth paste in a clean bowl. Make sure that no lumps remain.

• Add 1 tablespoon of honey into the avocado paste and mix them well.

• Apply this paste all over your face and neck. Leave it on for 15-20 minutes.

• Wash it off with lukewarm water.

• Use this mask 2 times in a week to attain a glowing skin.

Ta da! Your ticket to a glowing skin is right there. Come on, unless you don't try it, you will not know about its amazing benefits. So, feed your skin with the goodness of avocado and the richness of honey.