Are Guava Leaves Beneficial For Your Hair?

If you have a guava plant in your garden, then you don't have to look elsewhere for a solution to your hair loss problem. Yes, guava leaves work as a miracle solution for hair loss, and have gained immense popularity as a hair thickening agent that promotes hair growth.

Guava leaves contain several bioactive components such as flavonoid, tannins, eugenol, saponine, and tritenoids, all of which provide great health and hair benefits.

If you are wondering how exactly guava leaves are beneficial for your hair growth, take a look at their benefits mentioned below:

Benefits Of Guava Leaves For Hair Care:

• Guava leaves are anti-inflammatory, anti-microbial, anti-oxidant, and analgesic, all of which make them ideal for scalp health. Therefore, it is great in treating an itchy scalp and dandruff issues.

• Being rich in vitamins B and C, they nourish hair follicles, promoting hair growth. They make your hair lustrous and add volume.

• They have a moisturizing effect on the hair and hence prevent dryness. They help in making your hair smooth and shiny.

• The vitamin C content in the leaves helps by boosting collagen activity, which helps hair grow quicker.

• The antioxidant properties of the leaves help in fighting free radicals, thereby preventing damage.

• The lycopene content in the leaves protects the hair from harmful ultraviolent rays of the sun.

• The leaves help in removing dirt and grime build-up from your hair and unclog your hair follicles, thereby preventing oiliness and dandruff issues.

• A hair mask made of guava leaves is a great remedy to treat split-ends.

How To Use Guava Leaves For Hair Care?

Now that you know about the benefits of guava leaves for hair growth, here's how you can use them in your hair care routine.

As a hair tonic for hair growth:

Ingredients:

• A handful of guava leaves

• 1 litre water

How to prepare:

• Pour the water into a pot and place it on the stove.

• Bring the water to a boil and add the guava leaves.

• Allow the water to boil for 20 minutes.

• Strain the liquid and let it cool.

How to apply

• Wash and cleanse your hair with shampoo.

• Once your hair is dry, partition it into sections and begin applying the guava leaf solution that you made.

• Massage into the scalp for 10 minutes and ensure that your hair is soaked in it.

• Focus particularly on the roots and tips when applying the solution.

• Leave it on for 2 hours.

• Rinse with lukewarm water.

Note: 1. There is no need to condition the hair, as this solution acts as a good conditioner.

2. Make sure that the solution has reached room temperature before use.



Frequency:

If you are using this solution to tackle hair loss, use it thrice a week. Else, you can limit use to twice a week.

Benefits:

This method can help in boosting hair growth and in achieving thick, soft, and shiny hair.

As hair mask to treat split-ends:

• Just grind the guava leaves by adding a little water, so as to make a thick coarse paste.

• Apply the mask to your hair by massaging it well into the scalp.

• Ensure that you coat your hair till the tips.

Benefit:

This mask can work as a good remedy for split-ends.

As a hair spray:

• Add guava leaves to boiling water.

• Allow it to boil for 20 minutes and filter the solution.

• When the solution comes to room temperature, pour tea into a spray bottle.

How to use:

Use this as a mist every day on the hair and scalp to add moisture to the hair.

As a deep conditioner:

Just add a little of the above-said guava tea solution to your homemade conditioner and it will provide intense moisture. What's more, your hair can get the added benefits of nutrients from guava leaves.

Drink it as a tea:

Along with using the leaves externally for hair care, drinking the tea made of these leaves will also provide the body with all essential nutrients and they help the hair follicles from within in promoting healthy hair growth.

It is as good as our green tea or black tea that we drink regularly. Therefore, along with using it on the scalp externally, drink it up for better results.

Apart from stimulating hair growth, guava leaves have several other medicinal properties that help in controlling various ailments, such as curing diarrhea, reducing risk of heart disease, diabetes, stroke, cancer, and obesity.

Therefore, it would be good if you can stock up on these leaves, if you have a guava tree in your neighbourhood. Therefore, rather than investing a fortune in chemical shampoos, just grab a few of these leaves and you have a natural solution for your hair woes ready in your hand.