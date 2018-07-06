Amazing DIY Moisturizing Eye Serum For Tired Eyes

Under-eye bags and dark circles can make the skin around your eyes look dull and tired. And, irrespective of the cause, tired-looking skin around the eyes can be hard to conceal even with makeup.

Most people have tired-looking eyes either because of the irregular sleep cycle, lack of moisture or due to genetic factors. There are various other factors like unhealthy habits such as smoking, drinking and an unbalanced diet that can cause the skin around your eyes to look exhausted.

However, with proper care, it is possible to get rid of tired eyes by eliminating puffiness and lightening under-eye dark circles. And, today at Boldsky, we're letting you know about an excellent moisturizing eye serum that can help you get rid of tired eyes.

This eye serum is made with oils that offer a wide array of beauty benefits. They are enriched with vitamins and nutrients that can retain moisture in the skin around your eyes and eradicate problems like under-eye bags and dark circles.

Here is the easy-to-follow recipe for this amazing DIY moisturizing eye serum.

What You'll Need:

2 teaspoons of jojoba oil

2 teaspoons of avocado oil

2 teaspoons of apricot kernel oil

1 tablespoon of coconut oil

1 dropper bottle

Method Of Preparation:

• Put the components in a bowl and mix thoroughly to get the blend ready.

• Transfer the resulting blend in a dropper bottle.

• Close the lid and shake it well.

• Store the bottle in a cool and dry place.

How To Use:

• Use this incredible eye serum daily before going to bed in the night.

• Remove makeup and clean your face thoroughly.

• Pat the skin dry and drop 2-3 drops of this serum in the palm of your hand.

• Use your finger to gently dab the serum all over the skin around the eyes.

Note: Test this DIY serum on a patch of skin before applying it to the skin around the eyes. Also, do not apply this serum to the eyelashes or eyelids and make sure that it does not go in your eyes.

Benefits Of Jojoba Oil:

- Known for its numerous beauty benefits, jojoba oil is widely used to eliminate bags from under the eyes.

- The nutrients present in this essential oil can also provide deep nourishment to the skin and lighten the noticeability of dark circles.

- Topical application of jojoba oil can also ward off signs of ageing such as crow's feet that occur on the outer corner of the eye.

Benefits Of Avocado Oil:

- Avocado oil contains vitamin K, a vitamin that is known to be particularly effective in treating dark circles. Its regular application can help you lighten the appearance of unsightly dark circles.

- Avocado oil can also rejuvenate the skin and its application can work wonders on the state of tired eyes.

- The anti-ageing properties of avocado oil can also keep unsettling signs of ageing at bay and help the skin around your eyes stay wrinkle-free.

Benefits Of Apricot Kernel Oil:

- Apricot kernel oil can repair damaged skin around the eyes and strengthen the skin barrier.

- Presence of vitamin A and oleic and linoleic acid in this oil makes it a remarkable remedy for eliminating under eye bags and lightening the dark circles.

Benefits Of Coconut Oil:

- Coconut oil is a multi-purpose oil that contains fatty acids capable of improving the appearance of the skin under your eyes.

- Application of this oil can freshen up tired-looking eyes and restore moisture in the skin.

- Using coconut oil on a regular basis can also slow down the ageing process of the skin around the eyes and prevent wrinkles.

Tips To Follow For Tired Eyes:

- Gently rub ice cubes on the skin around the eyes to provide a hydration boost to tired skin.

- Place cucumber on the affected area on a daily basis to rejuvenate the skin under the eyes.

- Never leave makeup on for the night as it could cause damage to the skin and leave your eyes looking tired and dull.

After a long day at work, just treat the skin under your eyes with this exceptional moisturizing eye serum to wake up with a fresh and youthful look. To achieve visible results, try to use this eye serum on a daily basis for 4-5 weeks.