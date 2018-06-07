Aloe Vera And Milk Cream Face Mask For Glowing Skin

Everybody wants glowing skin. But glowing skin requires proper maintenance that includes regular care-taking against the harsh sun rays, pollution or poor climate. Aloe vera and milk cream have been specifically advised by uncountable skin experts to use for maintaining that glow and radiance that everybody wants.

We have come up with a super face pack that includes both these magical ingredients which will make you achieve that perfect skin on regular use.

Before we get to that, you might be wondering what is so special about this Aloe Vera and Milk Cream face pack, isn't it? Apart from the very famous and ancient book of Ayurveda, known for its magical recommendations for aiding beauty, recommending it in numerous citations, these ingredients have lots of qualities that individually might be immensely helpful to you in maintaining the beauty of your skin.

So let's first find out exactly what makes the Aloe Vera and Milk Cream face pack so special for our skin's radiance and beauty maintenance.

Benefits Of Aloe Vera:

Aloe vera is known to be one of the numerous plants or herbs that offers lots of diverse and multiple benefits. It helps improve your blood circulation as well as digestion, along with being great for the purpose of detoxification of your system. Among plenty of other things, Aloe Vera is also renowned for its powers of excellent skin healing and soothing.

It has plenty of beneficial properties that are especially useful for treating sunburns, burns, allergies, irritation or even acne. This beneficial plant might be found in many backyards of people's houses or flower pots and can be quite easily processed and then added to create simple yet very effective facial masks that will help treat acne as well as soothe any inflammation that has caused pain and redness.

Benefits Of Milk Cream

Milk cream is a sort of thick yellowish fat and coagulated protein layer that forms into a sticky film on the top of or across the upper surface of milk. This film or layer of milk is generally skimmed off and is then consumed directly or with sugar or just used as an ingredient during cooking. Milk cream is used in making plenty of delicious dishes as well as desserts too.

But beyond our kitchens too, milk cream has plenty of crucial roles to play, especially in all the beauty rituals for lots of Indian women as recommended by Ayurveda since lots of centuries. In fact, after turmeric and ground powders, milk cream is said and advised to be one of the most effective ingredients as an absolute remedy for all beauty or skin woes.

The actual saturated fat content in milk cream helps fix dull or rough skin. It helps in lots of skin and beauty-related remedies from treating tarnished or tanned skin to even just nourishing your dry skin. A simple milk cream face pack will always have you covered in all your skin or beauty problems.

Aloe Vera & Milk Cream Mask

Aloe vera has always and long been used in the various traditional ways of Eastern medicinal therapies, due to its powerful skin-healing as well as antibacterial properties. In fact, Aloe Vera can be used to heal even minor burns by just simply applying the processed aloe vera gel directly on the area of your burned skin.

The wonderful Aloe Vera also works amazingly to reduce your sunburns, scars or even your acne. But because the processed Aloe Vera gel if used alone might have drying effects on your sensitive and delicate skin, we have, as a reason, combined it with the very soothing and powerfully moisturizing and nourishing milk cream that is also very rich in fats and will always work fantastically to moisturize and nourish your skin to absolute perfection and beauty.

Making An Aloe Vera And Milk Cream Face Mask

Ingredients:

Aloe vera gel - 2 tablespoons

Milk cream - 1/4th cup

How To Make:

1. Pour one-fourth cup of rich, fresh and pure milk cream into a clean mixing bowl.

2. Then, add two tablespoons of the freshly processed aloe vera gel.

3. Finally, you will need to blend it really well for a while.

How To Use:

1. After blending it thoroughly, you can apply the face mask directly on to your face using your fingers or a brush.

2. Wait for 30 minutes, in order to let your skin properly absorb all the nutrients and moisture from the Aloe Vera and Milk Cream mixture.

3. You will then need to wash it off with some lukewarm water and then gently pat dry your face using a soft towel.

You will not need to apply anything else. You will notice beautiful glowing skin as you start using this powerful face mask on a regular basis. You can always apply this powerful, beneficial and rich blend up to four times every week to rejuvenate your damaged or dry skin and make it more radiant and beautiful than ever.